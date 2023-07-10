Home Tech News New WhatsApp login method coming for secondary devices? Check what's up at Meta

New WhatsApp login method coming for secondary devices? Check what's up at Meta

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, is currently testing an alternative way to set up secondary devices.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 18:14 IST
In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
WhatsApp
1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
image caption
2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
image caption
4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
image caption
5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
View all Images
WhatsApp is likely to introduce new login method for secondary devices. (Bloomberg)

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta Platforms, is currently testing an alternative way to set up secondary devices. While the desktop app has made it convenient to chat with friends and family on your PC, WhatsApp's multi-device support too has undergone improvements recently, allowing users to use the same account on two phones. However, the current method of linking the primary WhatsApp account to another device involves scanning a QR code. To address potential limitations, WhatsApp is developing a new login method that will utilise an eight-digit verification code sent to the user's phone.

The limitations of QR code scanning

Although scanning a QR code is generally a straightforward process, there are situations where it may not be feasible. For instance, if a user's primary phone camera is not functioning, they would be unable to set up WhatsApp on any other device without an alternative login option.

Introduction of the "Link with Phone number instead" option

To cater to such scenarios, WhatsApp is actively working on introducing a "Link with phone number instead" feature. Once users select this new login method, they will be prompted to enter their country code and mobile number. WhatsApp will then generate and transmit an eight-digit code to the user's primary phone. Currently, the "Link with phone number" option is available exclusively on WhatsApp Web. However, based on the new information, it is likely that Meta will soon expand this feature to secondary devices as well.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.14.18 build will include this alternative login choice when linking a new WhatsApp desktop.

WhatsApp's multi-device functionality has significantly expanded in recent years. Therefore, the introduction of an alternative login method that eliminates the need for QR code scanning should be well-received by users. It is important to note, however, that even with the latest beta release, the "Link with phone number instead" option may not appear for all users. This is due to the server-side push from WhatsApp required for the feature's rollout. In the coming days and weeks, Meta is expected to extend the availability of this feature to a wider pool of beta testers. Exactly when will the public get it, is not clear yet.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 17:51 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets