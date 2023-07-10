New WhatsApp login method coming for secondary devices? Check what's up at Meta

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta Platforms, is currently testing an alternative way to set up secondary devices. While the desktop app has made it convenient to chat with friends and family on your PC, WhatsApp's multi-device support too has undergone improvements recently, allowing users to use the same account on two phones. However, the current method of linking the primary WhatsApp account to another device involves scanning a QR code. To address potential limitations, WhatsApp is developing a new login method that will utilise an eight-digit verification code sent to the user's phone.

The limitations of QR code scanning

Although scanning a QR code is generally a straightforward process, there are situations where it may not be feasible. For instance, if a user's primary phone camera is not functioning, they would be unable to set up WhatsApp on any other device without an alternative login option.

Introduction of the "Link with Phone number instead" option

To cater to such scenarios, WhatsApp is actively working on introducing a "Link with phone number instead" feature. Once users select this new login method, they will be prompted to enter their country code and mobile number. WhatsApp will then generate and transmit an eight-digit code to the user's primary phone. Currently, the "Link with phone number" option is available exclusively on WhatsApp Web. However, based on the new information, it is likely that Meta will soon expand this feature to secondary devices as well.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.14.18 build will include this alternative login choice when linking a new WhatsApp desktop.

WhatsApp's multi-device functionality has significantly expanded in recent years. Therefore, the introduction of an alternative login method that eliminates the need for QR code scanning should be well-received by users. It is important to note, however, that even with the latest beta release, the "Link with phone number instead" option may not appear for all users. This is due to the server-side push from WhatsApp required for the feature's rollout. In the coming days and weeks, Meta is expected to extend the availability of this feature to a wider pool of beta testers. Exactly when will the public get it, is not clear yet.