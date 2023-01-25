    Trending News

    Home Tech News No snooping! WhatsApp BANS screenshots of these messages

    No snooping! WhatsApp BANS screenshots of these messages

    Now, send View Once messages on WhatsApp without the worry of anyone taking a screenshot of them.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 25 2023, 16:25 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    View Once messages sent via WhatsApp cannot be saved on the recipient's phone. (WhatsApp)

    If you frequently send ‘View Once' messages on WhatsApp, but are worried about the recipient taking screenshots of them, then this new WhatsApp update will prove a boon for you. WhatsApp had released a feature called ‘View Once' earlier where media could be sent for one-time viewing only. However, there was a loophole that left many worried. Now, WhatsApp has slapped a ban on screenshots and this will put users' mind at ease.

    What are View Once messages?

    You can send a photo or video that will disappear on WhatsApp after the recipient has opened them and exited the media viewer. Once they exit the media viewer, the media will no longer be visible in that chat and they can't view it again. View once photos and videos won't be saved to the recipient's Photos or Gallery, and they can't even forward them.

    Although View Once feature was a hit, there was a catch. Users could still take screenshots of media and save it to their device and even share it with others. Now, the latest WhatsApp update has rectified this anomaly and recipients will not be able to take screenshots of ‘View Once' messages.

    If you try to take a screenshot of any View Once message sent on WhatsApp, the screen now turns black. A message pops up saying “It looks like you tried to take a screenshot. For added privacy, view once messages don't let you do this.”

    So, you can now be assured that any View Once message you send will now not be stored on the recipient's phone.

    How to send View Once messages

    Step 1:

    Open WhatsApp and then open an individual or group chat.
    Step 2:

    Tap Attach, then tap Camera to take a new photo or video with your camera or Gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. 
    Step 3:

    Tap '1' besides the caption bar and tap send.

    First Published Date: 25 Jan, 15:53 IST
