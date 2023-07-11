Nothing Phone (2) launch today; Know expected price and features

Carl Pei-led Nothing is all geared up to launch The Nothing Phone (2) today after almost a year. The company will officially launch its second generation flagship smartphone Nothing (2) today at 8: 30 pm. The launch event of Nothing (2) will be live-streamed on Nothing's social media accounts along with YouTube and Twitter.

Nothing Technology Limited will launch the Phone (2) in global markets along with India. The brand has confirmed that Phone (2) will be available in two color options – Dark Grey/Black and White. In India, Nothing (2) can be purchased on Flipkart.

Phone (2): Expected price

Nothing 2 is expected to have starting price of Rs. 40,000. This smartphone can be pre-ordered from Flipkart with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

Phone (2): Specifications

Nothing Technology Limited has already confirmed that Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It also offers 128 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB storage options.

Other expected features of Nothing Phone 2 are a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, 4,700 mAh battery (with 33 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging), dual rear camera setup (50 MP+50 MP), 32 MP Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies and video calls, etc.

Leaked design

According to the leaks by tipster Steve H.McFly/OnLeaks , the design of Phone (2) is based on the Phone (1) with minor changes. These include a slightly curved frame, a display with 2.5D curved glass protection, and improved Glyph lighting with more lighting zones.

Nothing Technology Limited has confirmed that the mid-frame of the Phone (2) has been reduced by 1mm, and the overall texture of the phone has more depth and detail. The same was achieved via a new injection molding process. Be that as it may, fans will know exactly what is coming and its price today.