Home Tech News Nothing Phone (2) launch today; Know expected price and features

The unique design and relatively affordable rate of the Nothing Phone has made it popular globally and there is much anticipation about the launch of Nothing Phone (2) today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 18:09 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
The brand has confirmed that Phone (2) will be available in two color options – Dark Grey/Black and White.
View all Images
The brand has confirmed that Phone (2) will be available in two color options – Dark Grey/Black and White. (Nothing/ Twitter)

Carl Pei-led Nothing is all geared up to launch The Nothing Phone (2) today after almost a year. The company will officially launch its second generation flagship smartphone Nothing (2) today at 8: 30 pm. The launch event of Nothing (2) will be live-streamed on Nothing's social media accounts along with YouTube and Twitter.

Nothing Technology Limited will launch the Phone (2) in global markets along with India. The brand has confirmed that Phone (2) will be available in two color options – Dark Grey/Black and White. In India, Nothing (2) can be purchased on Flipkart.

Phone (2): Expected price

Nothing 2 is expected to have starting price of Rs. 40,000. This smartphone can be pre-ordered from Flipkart with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

Phone (2): Specifications

Nothing Technology Limited has already confirmed that Phone (2) will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It also offers 128 GB RAM and 256 GB/512 GB storage options.

Other expected features of Nothing Phone 2 are a 6.7-inch full HD+ OLED display, 4,700 mAh battery (with 33 W fast charging and 15 W wireless charging), dual rear camera setup (50 MP+50 MP), 32 MP Sony IMX615 front camera for selfies and video calls, etc.

Leaked design

According to the leaks by tipster Steve H.McFly/OnLeaks , the design of Phone (2) is based on the Phone (1) with minor changes. These include a slightly curved frame, a display with 2.5D curved glass protection, and improved Glyph lighting with more lighting zones.

Nothing Technology Limited has confirmed that the mid-frame of the Phone (2) has been reduced by 1mm, and the overall texture of the phone has more depth and detail. The same was achieved via a new injection molding process. Be that as it may, fans will know exactly what is coming and its price today.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 18:09 IST
