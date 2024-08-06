Nvidia AI chips delay likely to cost big to Microsoft, Meta and Google: Here’s everything you need to know

Nvidia's delayed release of new artificial intelligence chips by three months or more can affect Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as they are the company's customers, according to a news report by Reuters.

The tech publication The Information on August 2 first shed light on irregularities in the design of the upcoming AI chips as the reason behind the delayed launch.

How Nvidia's AI Chips Shipment Delay May Affect Tech Giants

Further, the report revealed that the delayed launch may impact Nvidia's customers like Alphabet's Google, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft, as these tech companies have placed orders for chips worth tens of billions of dollars. The report cited people involved in the production of server hardware and chips at Nvidia.

Following the launch of its flagship Grace Hopper AI Superchip, developed to speed up generative AI applications, Nvidia released Blackwell AI chips, as reported by Reuters.

“As we've stated before, Hopper demand is very strong, broad Blackwell sampling has started, and production is on track to ramp in the second half,” a spokesperson for Nvidia told Reuters via email.

While Google and Meta did not respond to queries, Microsoft declined to comment, saying that “it had nothing to add,” Reuters reported.

According to The Information report, Nvidia informed key cloud service providers like Microsoft about the potential delay in chip production this week. It also cited someone working at Microsoft and another individual with insights into the matter. This major delay means that Nvidia's customers won't receive their large orders until the upcoming quarter of 2025.

Nvidia Shares Record $330 Billion Stock Market Value

Nvidia's share prices saw a close to 13 percent surge, adding up to a $330 billion value in the stock market. The chip maker recorded a groundbreaking one-day gain on Wall Street. Following this, the company's stock prices showed an uptick of 12.81 percent, with a price of $117.02 a share, collectively worth $2.88 trillion. This made Nvidia the third most valuable company listed on Wall Street, after Apple and Microsoft.

Nvidia, which previously gained $277 billion on February 22 on Wall Street, broke its own record with this huge market cap surge, Reuters informed. According to LSEG, the company's highest stock market closing value stood at $3.34 trillion, recorded on June 18. Nvidia's shares saw a significant increase due to the anticipated high demand for its processors after Microsoft decided to invest a substantial amount in artificial intelligence.



