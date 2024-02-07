 Nvidia, Cisco to Help Companies Build In-House AI Computing | Tech News
Home Tech News Nvidia, Cisco to Help Companies Build In-House AI Computing

Nvidia, Cisco to Help Companies Build In-House AI Computing

Nvidia Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are teaming up to make it easier for corporations to build their own AI computing infrastructure, an attempt to push the technology beyond the big data-center providers.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Feb 07 2024, 07:25 IST
Nvidia and Cisco
Nvidia and Cisco are partnering to make it easier for corporations to build AI computing infrastructure. (Pixabay)
Nvidia and Cisco
Nvidia and Cisco are partnering to make it easier for corporations to build AI computing infrastructure. (Pixabay)

 Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are teaming up to make it easier for corporations to build their own AI computing infrastructure, an attempt to push the technology beyond the big data-center providers. 

Under an arrangement announced Tuesday, Cisco will offer Nvidia-based equipment — popular for developing artificial intelligence models — along with its networking gear.

For Nvidia, the partnership opens up another channel for its technology. Cisco, meanwhile, gets to capitalize on an AI spending boom that's helped turn Nvidia into the world's most valuable chipmaker. 

“Working closely with Cisco, we're making it easier than ever for enterprises to obtain the infrastructure they need to benefit from AI, the most powerful technology force of our lifetime,” Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said in a statement. 

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Cisco will offer M7 server computers that use Nvidia's latest processors, as well as the chipmaker's software, AI models and development tools. It's also offering its own cloud-based software and services for monitoring and managing such systems. 

“Strengthening our great partnership with Nvidia is going to arm enterprises with the technology and the expertise they need to build, deploy, manage and secure AI solutions at scale,” Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said. 

The two companies made the announcement at the Cisco Live event in Amsterdam early Tuesday. It's part of an effort to spread the deployment of AI hardware beyond its current concentration in data centers owned by Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Meta Platforms Inc.

That group of so-called hyperscalers represents a potentially risky concentration of revenue for Nvidia. Though demand for the company's chips remains insatiable, those customers could ultimately use more of their own technology. They're all either working on their own chips or have already begun adopting them in some way. 

Cisco's largest sales team will sell Nvidia-based servers combined with its Ethernet networking gear. Nvidia offers an alternative called InfiniBand in its own products. The closer tie-up with Cisco gives Nvidia better access to customers who prefer to stick with the more widely used standard for transferring data between computers.

Also, read these top stories today:

Deepfakes On The Rise! A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his colleagues on a video call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. Know how to spot deepfakes here.

Meta Urged to Rethink Its Policy! Facebook owner Meta's policies on manipulated media have been criticized as 'incoherent' and insufficient by an oversight board. Dive in here.

Tech Layoffs Continue!  The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024. Find out more here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Feb, 07:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets