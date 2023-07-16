On AI Appreciation Day, know what Oppenheimer actor Cilian Murphy said about AI

Today is AI Appreciation Day. The occasion celebrates the advancements and impact of artificial intelligence across human endavour throughout the world. However, many influential figures are saying that AI poses too big a risk to humanity and that all work on it should be stopped. The latest to warn about the risks is Oppenheimer actor Cilian Murphy. He has joined the likes of Elon Musk, and Geoffrey Hinton in warning against rampant use of AI.

Actor Murphy, known for his iconic roles in various movies, believes that we should be cautious when it comes to using AI and other technologies. He considers the film called "Oppenheimer" as a cautionary tale about the excessive use of AI. Murphy thinks that the way people talk about AI nowadays, comparing it to the splitting of the atom, is concerning. He hopes that the world can use AI for good purposes, but he also believes that the film reflects our relationship with technology today and raises important questions and that caution should be observed.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is the director of Oppenheimer film, shares Murphy's sentiment. He recognizes the downsides of technology in the modern world and scientific research. Nolan mentions that AI is often referred to as the "Oppenheimer moment," relating it to a historical event involving technology - J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team researched and developed the design of the atomic bomb. Nolan believes that Oppenheimer's story doesn't provide easy answers, but it does bring up troubling questions that should grab our attention.

Musk's call for AI regulation

Elon Musk, a well-known critic of AI, has been advocating international regulation and control of AI development. Musk argues that global cooperation is necessary to avoid potential threats to civilization and prevent a future reminiscent of the "Terminator" movies. He has discussed the need for AI oversight and regulation with world leaders, including those from China. Musk believes that governments are taking action and are genuinely concerned about the risks associated with AI.

Geoffrey Hinton's warning and inequality concerns

Geoffrey Hinton is a prominent figure in artificial intelligence. He also emphasizes the importance of government intervention in preventing machines from taking over society. Hinton, often referred to as one of the "godfathers" of AI, recently left his position at Google to speak openly about the dangers of AI. He wants people to understand that the risks of AI are real and not just science fiction or fear-mongering. Hinton believes we must address these risks in advance and develop strategies to deal with them. He also raises concerns about AI deepening inequality, where the benefits of AI deployment primarily go to the wealthy, rather than benefiting workers and society as a whole.

As AI continues to advance, it is important to heed these perspectives. The cautious approach advocated by Murphy, Musk, and Hinton emphasize the need for responsible development, regulation, and ensuring that AI benefits society as a whole.