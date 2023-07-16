Home Tech News On AI Appreciation Day, know what Oppenheimer actor Cilian Murphy said about AI

On AI Appreciation Day, know what Oppenheimer actor Cilian Murphy said about AI

AI is a powerful technology that has both potential benefits and risks. And here is what Oppenheimer actor Cilian Murphy said about AI.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 16 2023, 09:05 IST
How To Use ChatGPT For Beginners
Hindustan Time Tech
Wondering how to use the OpenAI's ChatGPT? Here's a quick guide if you are using this AI chatbot for the first time. 
AI and civilisational threats
Experts caution about AI risks, call for responsible development. (AP)
AI and civilisational threats
Watch Video
Experts caution about AI risks, call for responsible development. (AP)

Today is AI Appreciation Day. The occasion celebrates the advancements and impact of artificial intelligence across human endavour throughout the world. However, many influential figures are saying that AI poses too big a risk to humanity and that all work on it should be stopped. The latest to warn about the risks is Oppenheimer actor Cilian Murphy. He has joined the likes of Elon Musk, and Geoffrey Hinton in warning against rampant use of AI.

Actor Murphy, known for his iconic roles in various movies, believes that we should be cautious when it comes to using AI and other technologies. He considers the film called "Oppenheimer" as a cautionary tale about the excessive use of AI. Murphy thinks that the way people talk about AI nowadays, comparing it to the splitting of the atom, is concerning. He hopes that the world can use AI for good purposes, but he also believes that the film reflects our relationship with technology today and raises important questions and that caution should be observed.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is the director of Oppenheimer film, shares Murphy's sentiment. He recognizes the downsides of technology in the modern world and scientific research. Nolan mentions that AI is often referred to as the "Oppenheimer moment," relating it to a historical event involving technology - J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team researched and developed the design of the atomic bomb. Nolan believes that Oppenheimer's story doesn't provide easy answers, but it does bring up troubling questions that should grab our attention.

Musk's call for AI regulation

Elon Musk, a well-known critic of AI, has been advocating international regulation and control of AI development. Musk argues that global cooperation is necessary to avoid potential threats to civilization and prevent a future reminiscent of the "Terminator" movies. He has discussed the need for AI oversight and regulation with world leaders, including those from China. Musk believes that governments are taking action and are genuinely concerned about the risks associated with AI.

Geoffrey Hinton's warning and inequality concerns

Geoffrey Hinton is a prominent figure in artificial intelligence. He also emphasizes the importance of government intervention in preventing machines from taking over society. Hinton, often referred to as one of the "godfathers" of AI, recently left his position at Google to speak openly about the dangers of AI. He wants people to understand that the risks of AI are real and not just science fiction or fear-mongering. Hinton believes we must address these risks in advance and develop strategies to deal with them. He also raises concerns about AI deepening inequality, where the benefits of AI deployment primarily go to the wealthy, rather than benefiting workers and society as a whole.

As AI continues to advance, it is important to heed these perspectives. The cautious approach advocated by Murphy, Musk, and Hinton emphasize the need for responsible development, regulation, and ensuring that AI benefits society as a whole.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Jul, 09:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Upto 40% off on Mobiles Upto 40% off on Laptops Upto 50% off on Tablets Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets