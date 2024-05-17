 OpenAI, Reddit Sign Partnership on ChatGPT, AI Products, Ads | HT Tech
Home Tech Tech News OpenAI, Reddit Sign Partnership on ChatGPT, AI Products, Ads

OpenAI, Reddit Sign Partnership on ChatGPT, AI Products, Ads

OpenAI unveiled a partnership with Reddit Inc. that will bring the social network’s content to chatbot ChatGPT and other products, and allow Reddit to add new artificial intelligence features to its online communities.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 17 2024, 03:35 IST
OpenAI, Reddit Sign Partnership on ChatGPT, AI Products, Ads
OpenAI, Reddit Sign Partnership on ChatGPT, AI Products, Ads

OpenAI unveiled a partnership with Reddit Inc. that will bring the social network's content to chatbot ChatGPT and other products, and allow Reddit to add new artificial intelligence features to its online communities. 

Reddit shares jumped 11% in late trading following the announcement.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

The agreement “will enable OpenAI's AI tools to better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics,” the companies said Thursday in a joint statement. Reddit will also offer its users new AI-based tools built on OpenAI's models, and OpenAI will become a Reddit advertising partner. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Reddit last week released new policies governing the use of its data, part of an effort to increase revenue through licensing agreements with artificial intelligence developers and other companies. The company, which sold shares in an initial public offering in March, also signed an accord in January with Alphabet Inc.'s Google worth $60 million to help train large language models, the technology underpinning generative AI. The San Francisco-based social network has signed licensing deals worth $203 million in total, with terms ranging from two to three years.

OpenAI, for its part, is increasingly forging partnerships with media companies to help train its AI systems and show more real-time content within its chatbot. The ChatGPT maker also penned deals with Dotdash Meredith earlier this month and the Financial Times in April.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, has a long history with Reddit — he was one of the company's largest shareholders at the time of its IPO earlier this year, and briefly served as Reddit's interim CEO in 2014. The companies noted in the statement that their partnership was led by OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap, and was approved by its independent directors.

The shares of Reddit, which had declined 5.5% to $56.38 in New York trading, soared as high as $64.75 after the partnership was announced. The stock has gained 66% since its IPO.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 03:35 IST
Trending: india leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023 oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window nasa astronomy picture of the day 20 may 2023: stunning view of jupiter's moon europa beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works google wallet launched for indian users: know what makes it different from google pay indian companies to spend over $5 billion in ai technologies by 2027: all key details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 12: Grab freebies like skins, weapons and more today

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Logitech unveils combo touch keyboard case for 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro with M4 chip

Logitech unveils combo touch keyboard case for 2024 iPad Air and iPad Pro with M4 chip
Top Tech:

Infinix unveils Smart 8: Packs 50MP AI camera, punch-hole display, and more
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Samsung Galaxy S23 price drops during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Samsung Galaxy S23 price drops during Flipkart Big Saving Days sale- Check discount
10 best laptops under 45000

10 best laptop under 45000: HP, Dell to Lenovo, check out these high-performers

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets