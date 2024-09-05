Amazon has found itself in hot water time and time again. False deliveries, missing products, and damaged items have been reported by several frustrated customers in the past. Although the tech giant has been constantly improving its services, sellers on the platform still manage to dupe customers. An Indian journalist recently ordered a Dyson Corrale hair straightener worth ₹30,000 from Amazon as a birthday gift for his wife. However, Amazon delivered a disappointing surprise by sending a counterfeit product. Slamming Amazon, the tech journalist shared his experience in a post on X.

Also read: Mumbai man loses Rs. 9000000 to ‘fake' WhatsApp group: How it happened and tips to protect yourself

Not a First for Amazon

Customers from around the globe have been complaining about receiving counterfeit products for a long time. Although the company's customer service is quick to respond, one can never be sure how long it will take to resolve an issue.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

When the buyer of the Dyson Corrale hair straightener received the fake product, he took to X to share his experience and seek a resolution. The Amazon customer service team was swift to reply to that post; however, it is not yet known whether the issue has been resolved. Earlier this year, an Indian customer received a fake iPhone 15 from Amazon and was only able to return it after his X post went viral.

Also read: Amazon Pay may get a separate app soon: Here is everything you need to know

Amazon has a dedicated Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) that works with brands, law enforcement, and customers across the globe to stop bad actors and hold them accountable.

How to Avoid Getting Fake Products

To protect yourself from receiving a fake product, you should choose a verified seller with genuine customer reviews and a decent track record. It is always recommended to select the original brand as the seller if that option is available. You should also consider opting for Open Box Inspection. With Open Box Inspection, the delivery associate will unpack your order package at the time of delivery for your inspection. It is easier to return or get a refund if the product turns out to be fake during Open Box Inspection. Most major companies offer an option to verify the authenticity of a product by matching the serial number on their website.

Also read: Amazon India gets Rufus AI assistant: Here's how it may help you in smarter shopping



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!