Ordered Dyson Corrale hair straightener worth ₹30000, Amazon delivers 'cheap surprise'
An Indian journalist recently ordered a Dyson Corrale hair straightener worth ₹30,000 from Amazon as a birthday gift for his wife but received a cheap copy.
Amazon has found itself in hot water time and time again. False deliveries, missing products, and damaged items have been reported by several frustrated customers in the past. Although the tech giant has been constantly improving its services, sellers on the platform still manage to dupe customers. An Indian journalist recently ordered a Dyson Corrale hair straightener worth ₹30,000 from Amazon as a birthday gift for his wife. However, Amazon delivered a disappointing surprise by sending a counterfeit product. Slamming Amazon, the tech journalist shared his experience in a post on X.
Not a First for Amazon
Customers from around the globe have been complaining about receiving counterfeit products for a long time. Although the company's customer service is quick to respond, one can never be sure how long it will take to resolve an issue.
When the buyer of the Dyson Corrale hair straightener received the fake product, he took to X to share his experience and seek a resolution. The Amazon customer service team was swift to reply to that post; however, it is not yet known whether the issue has been resolved. Earlier this year, an Indian customer received a fake iPhone 15 from Amazon and was only able to return it after his X post went viral.
Amazon has a dedicated Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU) that works with brands, law enforcement, and customers across the globe to stop bad actors and hold them accountable.
How to Avoid Getting Fake Products
To protect yourself from receiving a fake product, you should choose a verified seller with genuine customer reviews and a decent track record. It is always recommended to select the original brand as the seller if that option is available. You should also consider opting for Open Box Inspection. With Open Box Inspection, the delivery associate will unpack your order package at the time of delivery for your inspection. It is easier to return or get a refund if the product turns out to be fake during Open Box Inspection. Most major companies offer an option to verify the authenticity of a product by matching the serial number on their website.
