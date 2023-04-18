RARE hybrid solar eclipse JUST 2 days away; Know when, how to watch it online

In just two days' time, the world will witness the first solar eclipse of 2023. And interestingly, it will not be an ordinary eclipse. Astronomers have named it the hybrid solar eclipse. This rare eclipse is a mix of the total solar eclipse and annular (ring-shaped) and it is caused as the shadow of the Moon shifts around the surface of the Earth. Before this, a hybrid eclipse was seen in 2013 and it will not be seen again till 2031. And after that? There will be no hybrid solar eclipse till 2164. So, if you want to know about the time of the solar eclipse and how to watch it online, read on.

The hybrid total/annular eclipse will be visible from South Pacific, Western Australia, East Timor, and eastern Indonesia, as per a report by In The Sky. The start of the hybrid eclipse will be at 9:36 PM EDT on April 19 (7:06 AM IST, 0136 GMT on April 20) and will end at 2:59 AM EDT (12:29 PM IST, 0659 GMT) on April 20. Sadly, the event will not be visible from India or the USA. But there is no need to be disappointed if you still want to catch a glimpse at this spectacular event.

How to watch the hybrid solar eclipse

You may not be able to see the hybrid solar eclipse outside, but you can still catch a very good view of it online. The rare event is going to be broadcasted by multiple webcasts and live streams and you can watch them all for free. And even if you reside in one of the locations where the solar eclipse will be visible, it is a good idea to check the live stream since the transition from annual to total solar eclipse can only be seen in two locations on the planet and both are on the ocean.

The first option for you is TimeAndDate.com which will be hosting a livestream on its YouTube channel starting at 9:30 PM EDT on April 19 (0130 GMT, 7:00 AM IST on April 20). You can watch it here.

Another option is The Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory in Australia which will also host a livestream of the eclipse on its YouTube channel beginning at 10 PM EDT on April 19 (0200 GMT, 7:30 AM IST on April 20). You can watch it here.

No Virtual Telescope Project webcast is available for this particular event. Do note, never look directly at the Sun, either in real life or through a livestream with unaided eyes. It can cause permanent damage to your eye even during an eclipse. You should always use solar eclipse glasses or international standard solar filters to watch the event.