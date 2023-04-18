Home Tech News RARE hybrid solar eclipse JUST 2 days away; Know when, how to watch it online

RARE hybrid solar eclipse JUST 2 days away; Know when, how to watch it online

On April 20, the rare celestial event of a hybrid solar eclipse will occur. It will be visible from multiple locations on the Earth. Know the time and how to watch it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 18 2023, 16:03 IST
Solar Eclipse
Here is all you need to know about the hybrid solar eclipse. (Pixabay)
Solar Eclipse
Here is all you need to know about the hybrid solar eclipse. (Pixabay)

In just two days' time, the world will witness the first solar eclipse of 2023. And interestingly, it will not be an ordinary eclipse. Astronomers have named it the hybrid solar eclipse. This rare eclipse is a mix of the total solar eclipse and annular (ring-shaped) and it is caused as the shadow of the Moon shifts around the surface of the Earth. Before this, a hybrid eclipse was seen in 2013 and it will not be seen again till 2031. And after that? There will be no hybrid solar eclipse till 2164. So, if you want to know about the time of the solar eclipse and how to watch it online, read on.

The hybrid total/annular eclipse will be visible from South Pacific, Western Australia, East Timor, and eastern Indonesia, as per a report by In The Sky. The start of the hybrid eclipse will be at 9:36 PM EDT on April 19 (7:06 AM IST, 0136 GMT on April 20) and will end at 2:59 AM EDT (12:29 PM IST, 0659 GMT) on April 20. Sadly, the event will not be visible from India or the USA. But there is no need to be disappointed if you still want to catch a glimpse at this spectacular event.

How to watch the hybrid solar eclipse

You may not be able to see the hybrid solar eclipse outside, but you can still catch a very good view of it online. The rare event is going to be broadcasted by multiple webcasts and live streams and you can watch them all for free. And even if you reside in one of the locations where the solar eclipse will be visible, it is a good idea to check the live stream since the transition from annual to total solar eclipse can only be seen in two locations on the planet and both are on the ocean.

The first option for you is TimeAndDate.com which will be hosting a livestream on its YouTube channel starting at 9:30 PM EDT on April 19 (0130 GMT, 7:00 AM IST on April 20). You can watch it here.

Another option is The Gravity Discovery Centre and Observatory in Australia which will also host a livestream of the eclipse on its YouTube channel beginning at 10 PM EDT on April 19 (0200 GMT, 7:30 AM IST on April 20). You can watch it here.

No Virtual Telescope Project webcast is available for this particular event. Do note, never look directly at the Sun, either in real life or through a livestream with unaided eyes. It can cause permanent damage to your eye even during an eclipse. You should always use solar eclipse glasses or international standard solar filters to watch the event.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Apr, 16:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets