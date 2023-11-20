Icon
Home Tech News Sam Altman not returning to OpenAI! Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear named CEO

Sam Altman not returning to OpenAI! Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear named CEO

  • In a big setback to efforts being made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, it has been revealed that Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI and his successor has been named.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 12:41 IST
Icon
Want to boost your productivity at work? Check out these top 5 AI tools
sam altman
1/5 Notion AI: It is the best organizing tool for working professionals as it enables them to create notes, to-do lists, manage projects, manage calendars, and more. It is also integrated with artificial intelligence which enables users to improve their writing skills, summarize notes, help brainstorm and create mind maps. Note that it's a subscription-based tool that has a monthly plan of $10. (Pexels)
sam altman
2/5 ChatGPT: It is a generative AI tool which is built on a large language model (LLM). It enables users to generate unique ideas and create content for their business such as articles, blogs, facts, quotes, and more. It can also be utilized for grammar checks and proofreading. With ChatGPT you can save a lot of time and work on tasks that have higher importance to improve productivity. (Pexels)
sam altman
3/5 Vimcal: It is an AI-based calendar tool that enables users to manage their time efficiently. Users can easily command the tool for scheduling appointments, meetings, and events. The tool states that it can save you 3 hours per week. This tool can come in handy for professionals who have tons of meetings and occasions to attend on a daily basis. (Pexels)
sam altman
4/5 Superhuman: It is an AI-powered emailing tool that can be integrated into Gmail and Outlook. It helps professionals to be more productive by being fast and responsive while sending stressful emails. It can write your emails with speed in a most human manner. It also enables users to distinguish important emails. The AI emailing tool claims to save 4 hours per week. (Pexels)
sam altman
5/5 Google Sheets AI: Google has integrated AI into its G-suite tools that have various automation features. The AI tool can help users organize their data sheet with simple commands such as “Planning a sales kick-off event”. You just need to turn on the “Help me organize” prompt to access its features. (Pexels)
sam altman
icon View all Images
The sticking point in the entire discussion was that Sam Altman was insisting the OpenAI board resign. (REUTERS)

In a big setback to efforts being made by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, it has been revealed that Sam Altman will not be returning to OpenAI. This was revealed by The Information's Jessica Lessin in an X post. Notably, talks were ongoing between the OpenAI board, Altman, Microsoft and the investors on getting the former CEO back. It was also revealed that the interim CEO, Mira Murati was making efforts to get Altman back to OpenAI.

The job of OpenAI CEO has gone to Emmett Shear, the report cited co-founder and board director Ilya Sutskever. Shear is the co-founder of video streaming site Twitch. Financial Times has suggested that he will be the interim CEO. That also indicates that the reign of Murati barely lasted a few days, if that.

This comes barely hours after Sam Altman had taken to X and posted this message, “First and last time i ever wear one of these”. There seems to be a strong suggestion there that he was not intending to go back to OpenAI.

The sticking point in the entire discussion was that Altman was insisting the OpenAI board resign and a new one be appointed. He had seemingly given a 5PM deadline yesterday and one today for that to happen and he would return thereafter. 

As things stand, at OpenAI, the board looks to be standing alone with investors, including Microsoft, aligning with Altman. Not just that, most employees have come out into the public in support of the sacked CEO.

Notably, Altman was sacked by the OpenAI board without much ceremony on a video call. This came as a shock, not just to the public, for whom Altman was the face of AI, but also for investors like Microsoft. There were no consultations done by the board before taking this step. In fact, the board meeting was not even attended by then President Greg Brockman. He resigned thereafter in protest.

 Satya Nadella was reportedly very keen for the return of Altman and apart from that, he was also looking at the possibility of a Microsoft representative to come on the OpenAI board, even if it was without any voting rights.

What the investors would be really worried about is the state of the health of OpenAI without Altman. Will it be able to stay on this path of extreme success or not? Also, they would be worried about the immediate and long term impact on the shares of OpenAI. And, what will Altman do? Will he create an OpenAI rival? Also, employees have threatened mass resignations if Altman does not come back. How will that pan out? And interim CEO Murati has already been replaced. She has been put in an extremely unenviable position. Will she resign too or go back to her old job as OpenAI CTO?

The uncertainty will cause immense damage across all these spheres, no matter what the eventual outcome is.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 11:01 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Epic games
Fortnite voice reporting system rolled out by Epic Games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Could there be 3 characters in Grand Theft Auto 6?
Fortnite
Lewis Hamilton races onto Fortnite's icon series with exclusive skin and more
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon