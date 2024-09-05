Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched at Rs. 41,990 in India: Check features and availability

Samsung has launched the new Crystal 4K Dynamic TV in India. The latest television comes with multiple impressive features such as 4K Upscaling, Air Slim Design, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Colour enhancer technology, Knox security, Multi Voice Assistant and much more to keep the viewers hooked. Know all about the latest launch.

Crystal 4K Dynamic TV pricing and availability

The new Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in two sizes: 43-inch and 55-inch. The smart TV comes at a starting price of Rs. 41,99 and it's available for sale on Samsung's official website and on Amazon.

Crystal 4K Dynamic TV features

Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is equipped with the Crystal Processor 4K and comes with the 4K upscaling feature that enhances the picture quality of visuals and closely matches to 4K resolution. The new television uses Dynamic Crystal Colour technology that enables viewers to witness vibrant colours in great detail and contrast. The TV comes with an HDR feature that brightens the viewed content and a colour enhancer feature that makes the content appear more natural.

The latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV comes with an in-built Multi Voice Assistant which is compatible with both Bixby and Amazon Alexa, allowing viewers to enjoy the connected home experience.

The latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV features an Air Slim design consisting of a sleek and slim profile. The TV comes with in-built Knox security which ensures safety of the viewer's data saved on Samsung's Smart TV devices and online platforms. The TV is shipped with an eco-friendly SolarCell Remote which can be charged with sunlight and indoor light without the requirement of disposable batteries.

The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV comes with a Q-Symphony feature that allows the TV's speakers and connected soundbar to work together at the same time. The television's Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) technology provides a dynamic 3D sound experience to viewers. Moreover, the TV's adaptive sound feature improvises the audio output on the basis of real-time scene analysis so that accurate sounds are delivered to viewers for every scene.

Last but not least, the latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV comes with Samsung TV Plus which provides free live TV and over 100 channels free of extra subscription costs. The viewers can indulge in binge-watching a wide range of offered channels ranging from news, sports, movies and more without worrying about setting up apps, cables or set-up boxes.