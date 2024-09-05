 Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched at Rs. 41,990 in India: Check features and availability | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched at Rs. 41,990 in India: Check features and availability

Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched at Rs. 41,990 in India: Check features and availability

Samsung launched the Crystal 4K Dynamic TV on September 5 in India. The latest TV is available to purchase exclusively on Amazon and Samsung’s official store. Here is everything you need to know about this new launch.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Sep 05 2024, 16:02 IST
Samsung Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched at Rs. 41,990 in India: Check features and availability
Crystal 4K Dynamic TV launched in 43-inch and 55-inch screen sizes. (Samsung)

Samsung has launched the new Crystal 4K Dynamic TV in India. The latest television comes with multiple impressive features such as 4K Upscaling, Air Slim Design, Dynamic Crystal Colour, Colour enhancer technology, Knox security, Multi Voice Assistant and much more to keep the viewers hooked. Know all about the latest launch. 

Crystal 4K Dynamic TV pricing and availability

The new Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is available in two sizes: 43-inch and 55-inch. The smart TV comes at a starting price of Rs. 41,99 and it's available for sale on Samsung's official website and on Amazon. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G
  • Pink
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹164,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
20% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,790₹15,999
Buy now
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999₹116,000
Buy now

Also Read: Apple Watch feature saves life of pregnant woman, baby: Here's what happened

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Crystal 4K Dynamic TV features 

Crystal 4K Dynamic TV is equipped with the Crystal Processor 4K and comes with the 4K upscaling feature that enhances the picture quality of visuals and closely matches to 4K resolution. The new television uses Dynamic Crystal Colour technology that enables viewers to witness vibrant colours in great detail and contrast. The TV comes with an HDR feature that brightens the viewed content and a colour enhancer feature that makes the content appear more natural.

Also Read: GoPro Hero13 Black and Hero cameras launched in India with new features and accessories: Check price, specs and more

The latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV comes with an in-built Multi Voice Assistant which is compatible with both Bixby and Amazon Alexa, allowing viewers to enjoy the connected home experience. 

The latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV features an Air Slim design consisting of a sleek and slim profile. The TV comes with in-built Knox security which ensures safety of the viewer's data saved on Samsung's Smart TV devices and online platforms. The TV is shipped with an eco-friendly SolarCell Remote which can be charged with sunlight and indoor light without the requirement of disposable batteries. 

Also Read: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus 8-Core chipset launched for affordable PCs: Check features, devices and more

The Crystal 4K Dynamic TV comes with a Q-Symphony feature that allows the TV's speakers and connected soundbar to work together at the same time. The television's Object Tracking Sound Lite (OTS Lite) technology provides a dynamic 3D sound experience to viewers. Moreover, the TV's adaptive sound feature improvises the audio output on the basis of real-time scene analysis so that accurate sounds are delivered to viewers for every scene. 

Last but not least, the latest Crystal 4K Dynamic TV comes with Samsung TV Plus which provides free live TV and over 100 channels free of extra subscription costs. The viewers can indulge in binge-watching a wide range of offered channels ranging from news, sports, movies and more without worrying about setting up apps, cables or set-up boxes.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Sep, 16:02 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update whatsapp group turned into 6200 crore indian firm, now struggling to pay salaries bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple to introduce 6 new ai features with iphone 16 and iphone 16 pro models at it's glowtime event google pay upi circle feature rolling out: know how to setup and make payments windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them intel lunar lake core ultra 200v series laptop chips are here to make qualcomm and amd sweat in the ai pc race ordered dyson corrale hair straightener worth 30000, amazon delivers 'cheap surprise' how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window haier launches airfresh 316 series of top-load washing machines in india- all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 5: Know all OB46 update features
Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission

Discover Red Dead Redemption 2’s hidden jail ending: A surprising twist in Lenny’s mission
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans demand more single player content; Criticises GTA Online’s influence on Rockstar Games
Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4 and grab amazing rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 4: Know steps to get free gifts
Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

Red Dead Redemption 2: Get free visual upgrade and discover missed steamboat mission potential

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Alexa

Christmas tech gift ideas: Top budget products for your last minute shopping: From Amazon Echo Dot to Fire TV stick
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best tablet with pen

Best tablets with stylus from Samsung, Lenovo and others for drawing and note taking
Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in IndiaBest earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2000 in India

Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets