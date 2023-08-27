Samsung Galaxy S24 rumoured to feature special edition chipset

While the official release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is slated for the early part of the next year, the rumour mills are already spinning with detailed speculation about these upcoming phones. Among the most exciting tidbits is the possibility of a special edition chipset set to power the Galaxy S24, and it's making waves in the tech world.

Recent comparative analyses by the experts at SamMobile have shed light on intriguing benchmarks. One benchmark is attributed to the Nubia RedMagic 9, while the other is believed to belong to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus. Upon scrutinising these metrics, the deduction emerges that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus could harbour an exclusive, specially crafted processor.

Both devices are projected to run on the yet-to-be-officially-announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. However, close examination of the configuration details associated with these leaked benchmarks reveals subtle differentiations in processor specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs. Nubia RedMagic 9

Central to these chipsets are the cores, the individual processing units that orchestrate the device's performance. Remarkably, the arrangement and operational speeds of these cores diverge slightly between the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and the Nubia RedMagic 9.

This intriguing development harks back to a noteworthy collaboration between Qualcomm and Samsung earlier this year. Together, they engineered a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor exclusively for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. This collaborative success, although later made available to other manufacturers, reinforced Samsung's position as an innovation frontrunner.

It's likely that this successful partnership could extend into 2024, with a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset potentially gracing the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. The whispers in the tech world suggest that Samsung might return to its previous strategy of equipping certain Galaxy S24 models with its own Exynos processors, a departure from the all-Snapdragon lineup of the Galaxy S23 series.

As of now, the exact prowess of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset remains shrouded in secrecy, leaving enthusiasts and tech aficionados eager for its official unveiling, which is anticipated before the close of 2023. With such promising developments on the horizon, the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is shaping up to be a true powerhouse in the world of flagship Android smartphones.