Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may miss out on this upgrade, details leaked online: Here’s everything we know

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to have a refreshed design, based on recent speculation. However, this may not be true for its battery. As per tipster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a 5,000mAh battery and wired charging speed of 45 W. These specifications are akin to every Samsung flagship device launched since the release of Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020.

Rumoured battery life of upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

This means that users may get the same battery life in Samsung's new model launching in the coming year as the present ones. However, it goes without saying, but the battery life has improved manifold over the past few years given the launch of better chips by Qualcomm. This has led to an increase in battery life from 12 hours with the S20 Ultra to 17 hours with the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra on one-time charging.

Samsung smartphones are popular for their commendable battery life with an excellent charging speed of 45 W. However, given the new Samsung premium launch that is coming up at an expensive price, finding no upgrade to Ultra's battery is a bit dissatisfying.

Comparison with rivals

The no upgrade of Ultra's battery gives an opportunity to Samsung's competitors to get ahead. Similar sized devices such as Google Pixel 8 Pro come with a 5,050 mAh battery life, a little more than Pixel 7 Pro which offers a 5,000 mAh battery, just like Asus ROG Phone 8, which also happens to function for 19 hours on a single charge. Ultra's battery size became its differentiating factor when it was first introduced on Galaxy S20, which is not the case anymore.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to revamp features

According to recent rumors, Samsung is working on refreshing the camera set up and design of Galaxy S25 Ultra to make customers buy the upgraded smartphone.

One of these is speculated to be the introduction of a quad lens camera system, featuring a 200 MP main camera, a 50MP super-telephoto camera, a 50MP telephoto secondary camera alongside a 50MP ultrawide camera. It is anticipated to get a more rounded and slimmer design sharing similarity to Galaxy Note 7.

However, it should be noted that these are all speculations and users should wait until Samsung reveals everything in store for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series anticipated to launch at the beginning of 2025.