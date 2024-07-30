 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may miss out on this upgrade, details leaked online: Here’s everything we know | Tech News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may miss out on this upgrade, details leaked online: Here's everything we know

A recent leak has revealed that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will go without battery upgrade and feature a 5,000mAh battery life, the same as the S24 Ultra.

RICHA FULARA
Jul 30 2024, 14:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may miss out on this upgrade, details leaked online: Here’s everything we know
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may not have a battery upgrade. (Pexels)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is likely to have a refreshed design, based on recent speculation. However, this may not be true for its battery. As per tipster Ice Universe, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a 5,000mAh battery and wired charging speed of 45 W. These specifications are akin to every Samsung flagship device launched since the release of Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020.

Rumoured battery life of upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

This means that users may get the same battery life in Samsung's new model launching in the coming year as the present ones. However, it goes without saying, but the battery life has improved manifold over the past few years given the launch of better chips by Qualcomm. This has led to an increase in battery life from 12 hours with the S20 Ultra to 17 hours with the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra on one-time charging. 

Samsung smartphones are popular for their commendable battery life with an excellent charging speed of 45 W. However, given the new Samsung premium launch that is coming up at an expensive price, finding no upgrade to Ultra's battery is a bit dissatisfying. 

Samsung Galaxy A06 design and specs leaked ahead of launch: Here's what we know

Comparison with rivals

The no upgrade of Ultra's battery gives an opportunity to Samsung's competitors to get ahead. Similar sized devices such as Google Pixel 8 Pro come with a 5,050 mAh battery life, a little more than Pixel 7 Pro which offers a 5,000 mAh battery, just like Asus ROG Phone 8, which also happens to function for 19 hours on a single charge. Ultra's battery size became its differentiating factor when it was first introduced on Galaxy S20, which is not the case anymore. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to revamp features

According to recent rumors, Samsung is working on refreshing the camera set up and design of Galaxy S25 Ultra to make customers buy the upgraded smartphone. 

Samsung launches new WindFree air conditioners in India: Check features, price and more

One of these is speculated to be the introduction of a quad lens camera system, featuring a 200 MP main camera, a 50MP super-telephoto camera, a 50MP telephoto secondary camera alongside a 50MP ultrawide camera. It is anticipated to get a more rounded and slimmer design sharing similarity to Galaxy Note 7. 

However, it should be noted that these are all speculations and users should wait until Samsung reveals everything in store for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series anticipated to launch at the beginning of 2025. 

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 13:29 IST
