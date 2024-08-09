 Samsung recalling more than 10 lakh units of this product over fire risk, 40 injured so far | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Samsung recalling more than 10 lakh units of this product over fire risk, 40 injured so far

Samsung recalling more than 10 lakh units of this product over fire risk, 40 injured so far

Samsung confirmed the remedies and sales details in a statement that didn’t mention fires or injuries.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 09 2024, 16:01 IST
Samsung recalling more than 10 lakh units of this product over fire risk, 40 injured so far
Samsung is currently offering free locks and covers to buyers of more than a dozen stove models. (REUTERS)

Samsung Electronics Co. is recalling more than 1.1 million electric stoves sold in the US since 2013, following reports of 250 fires that damaged property, killed pets and injured about 40 people.

South Korea's largest company is offering free locks and covers to buyers of more than a dozen stove models, which help ensure their front-mounted range knobs stay in the “off” position, according to a notice posted on the US Consumer Product Safety Commission's website. Samsung sold the stoves through retailers from Best Buy to Costco nationwide for between $1,250 and $3,050, the notice read.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy M15
  • Celestine Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹12,999₹15,999
Buy now
9% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A35
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹30,999₹33,999
Buy now
7% OFF
Samsung Galaxy A55 256GB
  • Awesome Iceblue
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹42,999₹45,999
Buy now
19% OFF
Samsung Galaxy F15
  • Ash Black
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹13,739₹16,999
Buy now

Samsung confirmed the remedies and sales details in a statement that didn't mention fires or injuries. The issue with front-mounted knobs is industry-wide and Samsung is working with the commission and other major brands to address safety standards, a company spokesperson said. The Korean company plans only to offer the bolt-on fixes, not refunds or exchanges, according to the spokesperson.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Consumer brands the world over are familiar with product recalls. Samsung itself undertook one of the largest recalls ever in the technology industry in 2016, when it pulled the plug on a line of fire-prone Galaxy Note phones.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Aug, 16:01 IST
Tags:
Trending: upi limit increased: google pay, phonepe users can now make upi transaction up to rs. 5 lakh, but there’s catch iphone banned for cristiano ronaldo’s son- old viral video sparks debate among parents bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it how to hide your instagram online status from others a judge has branded google a monopolist, but ai may bring about quicker change in internet search mukesh ambani pays the highest salary to this reliance employee, the richest indian’s ‘exceptional’ remuneration is rs… ‘your fedex package has been blocked…press 1’- hundreds of indians are losing money to this scam google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature rbi rolls out new authentication methods for digital payments, alternatives to sms-based otps: check details zomato makes cash on delivery smoother—you can now get remaining balance in you online wallet
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call

GTA 6 targets fall 2025 release; Maker reaffirms schedule during latest earnings call
GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Best laptops to buy in India: Whether you're looking for a high-performance gaming laptop, a lightweight and portable model for on-the-go use, or a budget-friendly option, we've got you covered.

Best Laptop Brands: Top 10 laptop models from Apple, Dell, HP and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
travel gadgets

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: 5 cool travel gadgets under Rs. 1,500 to make your trips more enjoyable
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets