 Satya Nadella completes magical 10-year stint as Microsoft CEO; here is what he brought to the tech titan | Tech News
Home Tech News Satya Nadella completes magical 10-year stint as Microsoft CEO; here is what he brought to the tech titan

Satya Nadella completes magical 10-year stint as Microsoft CEO; here is what he brought to the tech titan

Satya Nadella completes 10 years as Microsoft’s CEO. Check out his decade-long journey.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 13:08 IST
Revolutionizing Cybersecurity: Microsoft security Copilot reinforces defenses across the IT landscape
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
1/5 1. Device Management: Security Copilot collaborates with Microsoft Intune, simplifying IT administrators' tasks in managing devices. It aids in generating policies, pre-deployment analysis, and offers "what-if" assessments to identify potential security or productivity risks, addressing the evolving device landscape and reducing misconfigurations. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 2. Identity Management:In response to the surge in password-based attacks, Security Copilot integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Entra. It assists in investigating identity risks and troubleshooting daily tasks, such as understanding why multifactor authentication is required or why a user's risk level has increased, reinforcing defenses against identity compromise.  (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 3. Data Security:Streamlining data security and compliance efforts, Security Copilot integrates with Microsoft Purview. By summarizing capabilities and providing AI-powered insights, it simplifies the review of complex alerts. This integration accelerates investigation and response times, empowering analysts to manage diverse data effectively and enhance overall data protection.  (unsplash)
image caption
4/5 4. Cloud Security:Tackling the challenges of cloud security, Security Copilot integrates with Microsoft Defender for Cloud. This collaboration addresses siloed visibility into risks across multi-cloud environments. It enables security admins to identify critical risks faster, offering guided risk exploration that summarizes potential threats and enriches investigations with contextual insights like vulnerabilities and sensitive data.  (unsplash)
image caption
5/5 5. External Attack Surface Management:Security Copilot, in conjunction with Microsoft Defender External Attack Surface Management, provides valuable insights into the organization's external attack surface. This includes tracking assets and vulnerabilities hosted anywhere, offering security teams a comprehensive view. This integration enhances efficiency by streamlining the identification of assets that pose a risk to the organization.   (unsplash)
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
View all Images
It has been a decade of immense growth at Microsoft under Satya Nadella's leadership. (Bloomberg)

From Google to Microsoft, Indian-origin CEOs are taking the lead on the biggest tech companies with their expertise. Leading the pack is Satya Nadella who recently marked 10 years as the CEO of tech giant Microsoft where he transformed the company into a cloud computing and AI powerhouse. Now, Microsoft has $3 trillion worth of market value and it is continuously increasing with their initiative to become the leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Needless to say, Nadella's creative mind and skills have inspired entrepreneurs and youth globally. Know how Microsoft succeeded under the watch of Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella.

Satya Nadella marks 10 years as Microsoft CEO

As far as adding market value is concerned, under the leadership of Nadella, Microsoft's stock has skyrocketed by 1000 percent leaving various tech giants behind including Apple. The company is now actively investing in AI where last year it introduced its AI assistant Copilot for Office tools. With a $3 trillion market value, Microsoft over the decade has created $2.8 trillion in shareholder wealth which is quite massive. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said, “Nadella's had the biggest transformation of a tech company potentially ever. The only one that would rival it was (Steve) Jobs coming back to Apple and turning it around with the iPhone.”

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Nadella has surprised many during the decade with Microsoft Office tools even though in devices it has managed not to. The company also released open-source projects and the shift came when it introduced the Azure cloud computing platform. With his engineering mindset and strategies, Nadella built a collaborative environment which brought a cultural revolution to Microsoft. Indicating his own unique way of doing things very early in his stint, Nadella in 2017 said, “Microsoft is known for rallying the troops with competitive fire. The press loves that, but it's not me.”

Currently, Microsoft is progressing due to its latest AI initiatives where they are empowering workplaces with automation and ease of work. Now, the company is closely working with OpenAI, a ChatGPT maker to bring more AI revolution to the the industry. However, the 10-year milestone did not come easy as he faced various challenges along the way but he still stands as the most successful and influential CEO of all time.

Also, read these top stories today:

Deepfakes On The Rise! A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his colleagues on a video call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. Know how to spot deepfakes here.

Meta Urged to Rethink Its Policy! Facebook owner Meta's policies on manipulated media have been criticized as 'incoherent' and insufficient by an oversight board. Dive in here.

Tech Layoffs Continue!  The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024. Find out more here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 12:59 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do
Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets