Satya Nadella completes magical 10-year stint as Microsoft CEO; here is what he brought to the tech titan

From Google to Microsoft, Indian-origin CEOs are taking the lead on the biggest tech companies with their expertise. Leading the pack is Satya Nadella who recently marked 10 years as the CEO of tech giant Microsoft where he transformed the company into a cloud computing and AI powerhouse. Now, Microsoft has $3 trillion worth of market value and it is continuously increasing with their initiative to become the leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. Needless to say, Nadella's creative mind and skills have inspired entrepreneurs and youth globally. Know how Microsoft succeeded under the watch of Indian-origin CEO Satya Nadella.

Satya Nadella marks 10 years as Microsoft CEO

As far as adding market value is concerned, under the leadership of Nadella, Microsoft's stock has skyrocketed by 1000 percent leaving various tech giants behind including Apple. The company is now actively investing in AI where last year it introduced its AI assistant Copilot for Office tools. With a $3 trillion market value, Microsoft over the decade has created $2.8 trillion in shareholder wealth which is quite massive. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said, “Nadella's had the biggest transformation of a tech company potentially ever. The only one that would rival it was (Steve) Jobs coming back to Apple and turning it around with the iPhone.”

Nadella has surprised many during the decade with Microsoft Office tools even though in devices it has managed not to. The company also released open-source projects and the shift came when it introduced the Azure cloud computing platform. With his engineering mindset and strategies, Nadella built a collaborative environment which brought a cultural revolution to Microsoft. Indicating his own unique way of doing things very early in his stint, Nadella in 2017 said, “Microsoft is known for rallying the troops with competitive fire. The press loves that, but it's not me.”

Currently, Microsoft is progressing due to its latest AI initiatives where they are empowering workplaces with automation and ease of work. Now, the company is closely working with OpenAI, a ChatGPT maker to bring more AI revolution to the the industry. However, the 10-year milestone did not come easy as he faced various challenges along the way but he still stands as the most successful and influential CEO of all time.

