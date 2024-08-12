Share trading fraud: Software engineer added to social media groups, duped of Rs. 91 lakh
Police have booked 3 for duping Thane's techie of Rs. 91 lakh in share trading fraud.
A 40-year-old woman software engineer from Thane district in Maharashtra has allegedly been cheated of Rs. 91.05 lakh in a share trading fraud, police said on Monday.
The police have registered a case against three persons in this connection.
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black Titanium
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Black
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Mist Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Abyss Blue
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Imagination Grey
- 6 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Pure Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Gray
- 16 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Transparent Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
How the share trading fraud took place
The accused contacted the woman, resident of Shankeshwar Nagar in Dombivli, between July 2 and August 6 and lured her into share trading, assuring her of good returns, an official from Manpada police station said.
For the trading in shares, they made the woman a member of different groups on social media and she invested Rs. 91,05,000 while hoping for good returns, he said.
However, when she did not get the returns as promised and the accused ignored her calls, she lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered against three persons under relevant legal provisions, the police said.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71723445382514