Shocker! WhatsApp will stop working on older handsets! Is your phone phone on the list?

WhatApp has now become a daily requirement for its users. The range of devices on which the app works is huge as all Android, iOS, and KaiOS users can use the app and access its new upgrades. However, WhatsApp keeps changing its OS requirements from time to time and makes a few older devices incompatible to function with the app. Recently, WhatApp has announced new device OS requirements for its app, therefore, check if your Android device is compatible with WhatsApp or not.

WhatsApp compatible devices

According to the WhatsApp support blog post, there have been some changes in OS requirements for Android devices. Now WhatsApp will only work on devices that have Android version 5.0 or higher. Previously, the app supported Android version 4.1 and now requirements have been changed. The changes will be put into action from October 24, 2023. So, if you have a smartphone that does not support Android version 5, then you must plan on upgrading the device to a compatible one to meet the eligibility requirements.

WhatsApp plans to notify and remind users before discontinuing support for the Android version. Through the notification, users will be advised to make the transition to a compatible device to access WhatsApp and all its new features.

According to a MySmartPrice report, WhatsApp is changing its app requirements due to security reasons. It is being said that smartphones with older Android versions are defenceless when it comes to safeguarding smartphones from security attacks. Another possible reason would be, the introduction of new and advanced features to apps. Various smartphones cannot function with some high-end features. Therefore, these changes have been made to improve users' experience so can experience all features of WhatsApp.

Apple iPhones with iOS 12 and higher would be able to support WhatsApp and for KaiOS, version 2.5.0 or higher would be required.

For iOS and KaiOS devices, no changes have been made so far.

If you are someone who does not know about their smartphone Android version then you can simply go to the settings and check the “About phone” section.

