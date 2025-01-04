Squid Game Season 3 Release Date on Netflix is…

Squid Game Season 3 Release Date Netflix: The start of the new year has brought an unexpected thrill for Squid Game fans as Netflix Korea reportedly "accidentally" revealed the release date for the highly anticipated third season of the globally popular Korean drama.

Squid Game, one of the most watched and talked-about Korean dramas worldwide, continues to break records. The show's second season debuted with an astounding 68 million views, claiming the top spot on Netflix's all-time watched Non-English TV list. With such success, anticipation for the third season has reached fever pitch.

Netflix Korea's Teaser Video Sparks Buzz

Netflix Korea's official YouTube channel recently shared a teaser video that seemingly announced the release date for Season 3. The video featured the iconic girl robot, Young-hee, alongside a new character, the boy robot Chul-soo. The two are seen in a mysterious new location, hinting at fresh challenges and narratives for the deadly game.

According to reports, Squid Game Season 3 is expected to premiere on June 27, 2025. However, shortly after the video went live, it was swiftly taken down by Netflix. Despite this, screenshots of the teaser have since gone viral on Reddit and other social media platforms, fuelling excitement among fans.

Netflix's Silence Builds Anticipation

Netflix has yet to officially confirm or deny the accidental announcement, but fans have already begun the countdown to the anticipated June release. The buzz surrounding the leaked date has only added to the series' growing allure, making it one of the most awaited shows of the year.

In a recent interview with Variety, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted at the release timeframe for the upcoming season. "I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon," Dong-hyuk shared. "I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year."

The introduction of Chul-soo has also sparked curiosity among fans, eager to see how this new character will weave into the intense and deadly narrative of the series.

Squid Game Season 3: What to Expect

Season 2 ended with Lee Jung-jae's character, determined to bring an end to the deadly games. However, as the finale suggested, the players' fight for survival is far from over. Season 3 promises more twists, danger, and emotional depth as the story continues.

Adding to the speculation, rumours have surfaced that Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio will make a cameo in Season 3. A known fan of the franchise, DiCaprio is rumoured to have filmed a brief scene in the United States, heightening excitement for what's to come.

As fans eagerly await official announcements, the accidental leak has only solidified Squid Game's status as a cultural phenomenon, making June 2025 a date to mark on every fan's calendar.