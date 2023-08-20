SSC Exams 2023 date sheet out; Check details and 3 apps to prepare

If you are preparing for SSC exams then this news is for you.The official 2023 SSC Exams Calendar has been published by the Staff Selection Commission. SSC covers exams like CGL, CHSL, JE, and SI. The release includes exam dates for October, November, and December 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission has unveiled this calendar, intending to conduct exams during the specified months. To access the detailed schedule, candidates can refer to the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. Notably, the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 (Tier-II) is slated for October 25-27. Similarly, the Tier II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination will take place on November 2, 2023. On December 4, the Paper-II of the Junior Engineer Examination for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines will occur. Additionally, the Tier-II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination is scheduled for December 22. To access the SSC Exams 2023 Calendar, follow these steps:

Steps to access SSC 2023 exam

1-Go to the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

2-Click on the SSC Exams 2023 Calendar link provided on the homepage.

3-This will open a new PDF file containing the exam dates.

4-Download and print the page for your reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official SSC site.

Clearing SSC exams needs a lot of hard work and strategy. There are various online apps available to prepare for SSC. Check 3 apps to prepare for SSC exams

Apps to Prepare for SSC 2023 Exam:

Byjus : It is one of the renowned apps that provides online education for SSC exams. It consists of interactive live lectures by experienced educators. You can also get access to the various sample papers, mock tests, and study materials to keep your preparation game on point.

Testbook: This app is famous for its bilingual approach towards education. Since, various students opt for the Hindi language for government exams like SSC. You can get proper guidance from the educators of the textbook app who will help you crack the exam by providing various tips, study materials, and sample papers.

Adda 247: It is an educational app that provides coaching for various competitive exams like SSC. The unique feature of this app is that it is multilingual and you can get access to various study materials and live lectures.