Home Tech News SSC Exams 2023 date sheet out; Check details and 3 apps to prepare

SSC Exams 2023 date sheet out; Check details and 3 apps to prepare

The Staff Selection Commission has released exam calender for SSC 2023.Know about 3 apps to prepare for the tough SSC exam.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 20 2023, 18:32 IST
What is JEE Main? Know all about this exam and 3 apps to ace it
JEE mains
1/6 The JEE Main includes two papers. Paper 1 is organized for the purpose of admitting students to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions (CFTIs), and institutions/universities that receive funding or recognition from participating state governments. (Pexels)
JEE mains
2/6 This year JEE Main was conducted twice. It provided students with dual opportunities to improve their scores. It also helped students to experience the exam in first attempt and get better at the second attempt. (Pexels)
JEE main
3/6 The JEE Main examination also serves as a qualification criterion for the JEE (Advanced), which is administered for entry into IITs. Additionally, Paper 2 of the JEE Main is held to facilitate admissions into B. Arch and B. Planning programs across the nation. Preparation of JEE needs a lot of hard work and a well-planned strategy. If you are facing difficulties in your preparation, then you can try various apps that are available online. Check 3 apps for JEE Main below: (Pexels)
Apps for JEE mains
4/6 Vedantu: This app consists of interactive live classes and recorded lectures by experienced teachers for JEE. You can get access to a variety of sample papers in PDF form for free. (Unsplash)
JEE main
5/6 MyPAT: MyPAT (My Performance Analysis Test) is an adaptive online learning app by FITJEE  It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. You can a wide range of mock tests and sample papers for JEE mains. (Pixabay)
JEE mains
6/6 Allen Digital app: This app is one of the renowned apps to prepare for competitive exams like JEE mains. With this app, you can get various engaging video lectures with personalized learning techniques which will help you to prepare for the JEE mains. (Pexels)
SSC exam 2023
View all Images
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam is quite tough and will require thorough preparation. Therefore, candidates should take help from various apps that are available. (Unsplash)

If you are preparing for SSC exams then this news is for you.The official 2023 SSC Exams Calendar has been published by the Staff Selection Commission. SSC covers exams like CGL, CHSL, JE, and SI. The release includes exam dates for October, November, and December 2023.

The Staff Selection Commission has unveiled this calendar, intending to conduct exams during the specified months. To access the detailed schedule, candidates can refer to the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. Notably, the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 (Tier-II) is slated for October 25-27. Similarly, the Tier II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination will take place on November 2, 2023. On December 4, the Paper-II of the Junior Engineer Examination for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts disciplines will occur. Additionally, the Tier-II of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination is scheduled for December 22. To access the SSC Exams 2023 Calendar, follow these steps:

Steps to access SSC 2023 exam

1-Go to the official SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

2-Click on the SSC Exams 2023 Calendar link provided on the homepage.

3-This will open a new PDF file containing the exam dates.

4-Download and print the page for your reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official SSC site.

Clearing SSC exams needs a lot of hard work and strategy. There are various online apps available to prepare for SSC. Check 3 apps to prepare for SSC exams

Apps to Prepare for SSC 2023 Exam:

Byjus : It is one of the renowned apps that provides online education for SSC exams. It consists of interactive live lectures by experienced educators. You can also get access to the various sample papers, mock tests, and study materials to keep your preparation game on point.

Testbook: This app is famous for its bilingual approach towards education. Since, various students opt for the Hindi language for government exams like SSC. You can get proper guidance from the educators of the textbook app who will help you crack the exam by providing various tips, study materials, and sample papers.

Adda 247: It is an educational app that provides coaching for various competitive exams like SSC. The unique feature of this app is that it is multilingual and you can get access to various study materials and live lectures.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 18:32 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
iOS 17
With iOS 17, Apple Maps looks to catch up with Google Maps, set to roll out big feature
iPhone
5 best iPhone tips and tricks that will save you time and effort

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant Champions 2023: Recent playoffs update
The Walking Dead: Destinies
The Walking Dead: Destinies coming soon on PC and consoles
Netflix
Netflix games on your TV, PC or Mac? Get set to be blown away by the big screen experience
Call of Duty
Zombies Return! Get ready for the "undead" action in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
Most awaited Valorant Champions 2023 is here! Catch all the details
Valorant Champions 2023: Check schedule, teams, format, more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets