Home Tech News Steal deal! Get a huge 36% discount on Poco M4 Pro

Steal deal! Get a huge 36% discount on Poco M4 Pro

If you have been looking to purchase a new smartphone, then don't miss out on this opportunity to avail a huge discount on Poco M4 Pro on Flipkart.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 24 2023, 15:46 IST
From Samsung Galaxy F23 to Poco M4 Pro, top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy F23 5G – Samsung is one of the best smartphones in the market so it isn’t a surprise that they have excellent 5G smartphones even in the sub-20K segment. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G 128GB variant is originally priced at Rs. 23999. However, you can grab one right now at just Rs. 16999 in an amazing deal on Flipkart. (Samsung)
Poco M4 Pro
2/5 Poco M4 Pro 5G – Xiaomi’s Poco series was launched as a flagship-killer lineup, which has now transpired into excellent budget and mid-range smartphones. You can grab the 128GB variant of the Poco M4 5G, which is originally priced at Rs. 19999, at just Rs. 17199 on Flipkart right now. You can get Rs. 16500 off as an exchange bonus, lowering the price even further. (Poco)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy F42 5G – Yet another 5G smartphone from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is a mid-range smartphone which is available with a heavy discount right now. It is originally priced at Rs. 25999 and you can grab it right now for just Rs. 18999 on Flipkart. Additional exchange and bank offers are available too. (Samsung)
image caption
4/5 Motorola G62 5G – Motorola has marked its return to the Indian smartphone market with a range of great budget smartphones. The Motorola G62 5G can be yours for just Rs. 15999 right now, against its original price of Rs. 21999. You can also avail Rs. 15300 off as exchange discount if you trade-in your old smartphone. (Motorola)
image caption
5/5 Vivo T1 5G – Grab the Vivo T1 5G in an amazing Flipkart deal! It is originally priced at Rs. 20990. However, the Vivo T1 5G can be yours for just Rs. 16990 right now. You can also avail Rs. 16000 off as exchange discounts and take advantage of bank offers to reduce the price of the smartphone even further. (Vivo)
Poco M4 Pro
View all Images
Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging. (POCO)

The Poco M4 Pro is an impressive smartphone in the mid-range category, packed with outstanding features. While it used to be expensive, the Poco M4 Pro is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it affordable for everyone.

The POCO M4 Pro features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass v3. It offers a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 409 ppi pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. With a punch hole at the top center, the screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a triple-camera setup (64MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP macro) at the back, and a 16MP wide-angle camera at the front. Powered by an Octa-core CPU with a maximum speed of 2.05GHz, the phone runs smoothly with the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It packs a 5000mAh non-removable Li-Polymer battery that supports fast charging up to 33W.

If you have been considering the Poco M4 Pro, now is the perfect time to seize the opportunity and take advantage of the incredible discount offered by Flipkart. Don't miss out on this final chance to own a multitasking smartphone at an unbeatable price.

Poco M4 Pro Discount

The original price of the 128GB variant of the Poco M4 Pro is Rs. 21999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 13999, which means you get a huge 36% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Poco M4 Pro even further by taking advantage of the exchange deal and the bank offers.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Poco M4 Pro. You can get up to Rs. 13300 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Additionally, customers can avail Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions. There is also a 10 percent discount available for Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Jun, 15:46 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets