Steal deal! Get a huge 36% discount on Poco M4 Pro

The Poco M4 Pro is an impressive smartphone in the mid-range category, packed with outstanding features. While it used to be expensive, the Poco M4 Pro is now available at a significantly reduced price, making it affordable for everyone.

The POCO M4 Pro features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass v3. It offers a 1080 x 2400 resolution, 409 ppi pixel density, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. With a punch hole at the top center, the screen also supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone sports a triple-camera setup (64MP wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and 2MP macro) at the back, and a 16MP wide-angle camera at the front. Powered by an Octa-core CPU with a maximum speed of 2.05GHz, the phone runs smoothly with the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset. It packs a 5000mAh non-removable Li-Polymer battery that supports fast charging up to 33W.

If you have been considering the Poco M4 Pro, now is the perfect time to seize the opportunity and take advantage of the incredible discount offered by Flipkart. Don't miss out on this final chance to own a multitasking smartphone at an unbeatable price.

Poco M4 Pro Discount

The original price of the 128GB variant of the Poco M4 Pro is Rs. 21999. However, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 13999, which means you get a huge 36% discount on the smartphone.

But that's not all! You can reduce the price of the Poco M4 Pro even further by taking advantage of the exchange deal and the bank offers.

Other offers

Flipkart is offering a massive exchange bonus on the Poco M4 Pro. You can get up to Rs. 13300 off if you trade in your old smartphone. However, do note that the discount depends upon the model and condition of your old smartphone. You also need to enter the Pin code to check if the exchange offer is available in your area.

Additionally, customers can avail Rs. 1250 off on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions. There is also a 10 percent discount available for Kotak Credit Card EMI transactions.