Stop typing, just write! This Windows Ink upgrade is simply awesome

Microsoft released the Windows 11 Insider preview build 23481 yesterday and it includes a major improvement for Windows Ink. You can now write in any field boxes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 15 2023, 21:41 IST
Know all about the Windows Ink feature upgrade in the latest Windows 11 preview build. (Microsoft)
Know all about the Windows Ink feature upgrade in the latest Windows 11 preview build. (Microsoft)

Yesterday, June 14, Microsoft released the new Windows 11 preview build 23481 for Insiders in the Dev channel, and it gets some interesting new features. Among them, the most exciting feature is an upgrade to Windows Ink which now gives you the ability to write in any field box. It is a handwriting-to-text conversion like no other. So, now you can handwrite on screen and the software will insert whatever you had written as typed text. Earlier, users had limited places where they could use their own handwriting to write something or take quick notes, but that might be changing with this new preview build. Let us take a look.

Announcing the build, Microsoft said in its blog post, “Windows Ink is being modernized to allow users to enable inking directly onto edit fields. In addition, we are improving the accuracy of the recognition technology and a scratch-out gesture for when users need to make edits. The goal with Windows Ink is to let users use their pen and handwrite anywhere they can type on their Windows device”.

While at the moment, Windows Ink only supports English (US) language, the post stated that support for more languages will be added soon. “This new experience can be managed via Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen and Windows Ink under Shell Handwriting,” it added.

It should be noted that this feature is just being rolled out so it won't be available to everyone right away. Some Insiders in the Dev Channel might not get the access as Microsoft has planned to monitor feedback and see how the feature lands before making it widely available.

Other features in Windows 11 preview build

Some other things are changing as well. A handful of old settings under Folder Options in File Explorer is being removed to make it appear cleaner. Microsoft explained that the decision was taken in the light of the fact that “Many of these are legacy settings that have been around for ages and are not being regularly used by people on Windows 11”.

The following setting options will not be available going forward:

  • Hide Folder Merge conflict.
  • Always show icons, never thumbnails.
  • Display file icon on thumbnails.
  • Display file type information on Folder tips.
  • Hide protected OS files.
  • Show drive letters.
  • Show popup description for Folder and Desktop items.
  • Show encrypted or compressed NTFS files in color.
  • Use sharing wizard.

Apart from this, a new widget called Focus Session is also being introduced. This will allow users to quickly start and stop focus sessions as and when needed.

First Published Date: 15 Jun, 21:41 IST
