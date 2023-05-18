Home Tech News Sunder Pichai's phone? Has an iPhone and a Samsung, but prefers this one

Sunder Pichai's phone? Has an iPhone and a Samsung, but prefers this one

Sundar Pichai reveals his smartphone preference in a viral video. He uses Google Pixel Fold, but it is not the one!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 18 2023, 20:02 IST
Google Pixel Fold coming! Check best alternatives- Galaxy Z Fold4, Tecno Phantom V Fold, more
Google Pixel Fold
1/5 Google is all set to enter the foldable phone segment with its Pixel Fold which will be launching on May 10. Ahead of the Google I/O 2023 event, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, the company has provided an official look at the Pixel Fold. In the small video shared, we can see the Pixel Fold in white colour, starting with the triple rear camera setup and shiny hinge. The footage also shows the foldable in opened and closed state. We can see how thin the Pixel Fold is and the inner screen. (Google)
Google Pixel Fold
2/5 According to a tipster named Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Google Pixel Fold is expected to hit the market at USD1799 or Rs. 148000. The phone is likely to get a 5.8 inch cover display and a 7.69 inch inner display along with triple rear camera setup (48MP main camera+ 10.8MP ultra wide+ 10.8MP telephoto), dual speaker, and more. Powered by Tensor G2, the phone will run on Android 13 and is expected to weigh 283 grams. Also, it is being said that the Pixel Fold can get a bigger battery of 4500mAh along with a 20W charger. Check the alternatives of Pixel Fold below. (Google)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4: Currently available for Rs. 164999 on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and gets a 7.6 inch Full HD+ Display along with a triple rear camera set up of 50MP + 12MP + 10MP  and a 10MP front camera. the phone also houses a 4400mAh battery. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G: The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G is currently priced at Rs. 88888 on Amazon under its Summer Sale deal. Running on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset, the phone gets a 6.42 inch display, along with a 50MP main rear camera and a 5000mAh Battery. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Currently available for Rs. 125900 on Flipkart, the Galaxy Z Fold3 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core chipset. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup of 12MP each and a front camera of 10MP and also houses a 4400mAh battery. (Samsung)
Sundar Pichai
View all Images
Google Pixel Fold isn’t the primary phone of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (AFP)

Google has recently unveiled its first foldable smartphone - the Pixel Fold during the annual developers' conference Google I/O 2023. Since then, it has gained attention from all tech enthusiasts. But do you know that Google CEO Sundar Pichai himself uses the foldable smartphone? But in a candid conversation with YouTuber Arun Maini, aka "Mrwhosetheboss," he revealed that this foldable is not his first preference! Instead, his primary smartphone is a different one.

Sundar Pichai's primary smartphone

Pichai's regular phone is, what else, the Google Pixel 7 Pro! And he prefers it especially while traveling when he just needs to quickly check his email. During these situations, he prefers a lighter phone rather than a foldable device. Apart from these, he also uses a Samsung Galaxy device and an iPhone for testing purposes.

He further said that with the Pixel Fold, Google aimed to push the boundaries of technology and create devices that provide enhanced functionality and support for users in their daily activities.

Intriguingly, he also mentioned that foldable smartphones aren't the end destination.

Sundar Pichai's Take on AI

During the discussion, Sundar Pichai also delved into the growing prominence of AI. Pichai expressed his belief that the future of AI will be characterized by a greater sense of naturalness, in contrast to its early stage. He predicted that AI will evolve to become more interactive with natural language and to enable phones to understand everything. Pichai emphasized that until now, humans have been adapting to AI, but in the future, it will be AI that enables computers to adapt to humans.

First Published Date: 18 May, 20:01 IST
