Sunder Pichai's phone? Has an iPhone and a Samsung, but prefers this one

Google has recently unveiled its first foldable smartphone - the Pixel Fold during the annual developers' conference Google I/O 2023. Since then, it has gained attention from all tech enthusiasts. But do you know that Google CEO Sundar Pichai himself uses the foldable smartphone? But in a candid conversation with YouTuber Arun Maini, aka "Mrwhosetheboss," he revealed that this foldable is not his first preference! Instead, his primary smartphone is a different one.

Sundar Pichai's primary smartphone

Pichai's regular phone is, what else, the Google Pixel 7 Pro! And he prefers it especially while traveling when he just needs to quickly check his email. During these situations, he prefers a lighter phone rather than a foldable device. Apart from these, he also uses a Samsung Galaxy device and an iPhone for testing purposes.

He further said that with the Pixel Fold, Google aimed to push the boundaries of technology and create devices that provide enhanced functionality and support for users in their daily activities.

Intriguingly, he also mentioned that foldable smartphones aren't the end destination.

Sundar Pichai's Take on AI

During the discussion, Sundar Pichai also delved into the growing prominence of AI. Pichai expressed his belief that the future of AI will be characterized by a greater sense of naturalness, in contrast to its early stage. He predicted that AI will evolve to become more interactive with natural language and to enable phones to understand everything. Pichai emphasized that until now, humans have been adapting to AI, but in the future, it will be AI that enables computers to adapt to humans.