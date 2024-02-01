Tech Budget 2024: Government unveils deep-tech fortification scheme for defence sector
Tech Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils a pivotal defence-centric deep-tech scheme and announces agricultural and railway initiatives in today’s interim Budget 2024-25 presentation.
Tech Budget 2024: In a significant announcement on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed the government's forthcoming scheme aimed at fortifying deep technology within the defence sector. The disclosure was made during the presentation of the interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.
Additionally, Minister Sitharaman outlined the government's commitment to fostering both public and private investments in post-harvest agricultural activities. Emphasising advancements in agricultural practices, she highlighted the planned expansion of the application of nano DAP on various crops across different agro-climatic zones.
Furthermore, the Finance Minister detailed infrastructural endeavours by announcing the construction of three major railway corridors, including one dedicated to the transport of cement. Notably, a substantial initiative involves the conversion of 40,000 standard railway bogies into the Vande Bharat standard.
