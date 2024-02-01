Tech Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM presents Interim Budget at Parliament
Tech Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget today and the tech sector has been waiting for this moment for a long time. What is driving expectations is the artificial intelligence (AI) space which has been on fire for most of the year gone by. Changes? Read on.
Tech Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget today and the tech sector has been waiting for this moment for a long time. So, what to expect in the Tech Sector? Well, what is driving expectations sky-high is the artificial intelligence (AI) space which has been on fire for most of the year gone by. Also, with India targeting mobile and other such technological goods for exports, expectations are that there will be a huge windfall for manufacturers. Not just that, the public too would be looking for big breaks in terms of tax cut announcements for a range of daily-use consumer goods. Will it all happen? Just read on as we cover the Budget 2024 announcements as they are announced by FM Sitharaman today in Parliament.
Of course, you want to know the most important thing - Budget 2024: Where to watch? Budget 2024 live will happen on February 1 and the time is 11 a.m. and it can be seen on DD News. You can also watch the broadcast online through the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) official YouTube channel and website. Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will be broadcast live in its entirety.
Expected Impact on AI? Well, artificial intelligence has grabbed the spotlight in everyone's mind. Therefore, some announcements are expected. However, everyone should temper their expectations simply because this is an interim budget and the government would not be looking to make any far-reaching announcements as yet. It would rather wait for the general elections to happen and then do so.
What is an Interim Budget?
And what will the government actually present? The scope of that lies in the definition of what is an interim budget. So, during a general election year (when elections are held country-wide for the Lok Sabha), the incumbent government cannot present a full budget. The Interim Budget covers only the current government's expenses and revenues for a short period.
"The upcoming interim budget would lack any big bang announcements but is likely to be watched for the pace of fiscal consolidation and policy priorities ahead," said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global. She added, "We rule out the likelihood of any aggressive competitive populism."
Tech Budget 2024 Live: ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’, says FM
Presenting the Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “When we assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges. With 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' as its mantra, the government overcame those challenges”.
Tech Budget 2024 Live: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes the podium
Tech Budget 2024 Live: Paperless budget to be presented
Like yesteryears, Finance Minister Nimala Sitharaman will be presenting the Interim Budget via paperless means at the Parliament. She was seen carrying a red-coloured 'bahi khata' with the national emblem embossed on it in golden colour which contains the Budget document in paperless form. Since 2019, the FM has adopted this paperless strategy of swapping traditional documents with a digital budget. She kept a digital tablet in a red 'bahi khata' style pouch.
Tech Budget 2024 Live: Where to watch Budget 2024, find documents
Where to catch Budget 2024 live updates?
Catch all the live updates of Interim Budget 2024 with our live coverage on Union Budget 2024.
FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech live - Where to watch?
FM Budget speech will be telecast live on the official channel of Parliament Sansad TV and Doordarshan.
Budget 2024 documents - where to find?
The interim Budget 2024 will be made available via the Union Budget Mobile App which is available on both Android and iOS. After the FM speech is over, you can also go to this website - www.indiabudget.gov.in.
Tech Budget 2024 Live: AI at focus
NITI Aayog has advocated a forward-looking strategy, proposing the establishment of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) to fortify AI development and foster application-based research. Over the past five years, AI has not only permeated various sectors but has become a recurring focus in the Union Budget, the nation's pivotal financial document. Despite the active promotion of AI by the Indian government, positioning the nation as an AI and analytics powerhouse, challenges persist in the widespread adoption of AI solutions. These challenges necessitate a strategic approach, prompting industry stakeholders to eagerly await more robust policies and measures in the upcoming Union Budget 2024-25.
Tech Budget 2024 Live
Amit Jaju, Senior Managing Director, Ankura Consulting Group (India) in terms of tech and cybersecurity said, “For the 2024 budget, it's imperative that the Indian government prioritizes substantial investments in cyber defense, artificial intelligence (AI), and defense technology research and development. With the escalating number of cyber attacks targeting both business and government infrastructures, allocating funds for these areas is not just a necessity but a strategic imperative. Additionally, enhancing cyber insurance limits is crucial to provide a robust safety net against the financial impacts of cyber threats. Equally important is the creation of a dynamic talent ecosystem, equipped with advanced skills to effectively combat cybercrime. This budget should reflect a clear vision towards fortifying our digital infrastructure and nurturing a skilled workforce, thereby bolstering India's resilience against the evolving landscape of cyber threats.”
Tech Budget 2024 Live
As we await the budget, these were some of the major announcements from last year:
- The finance minister announced the National Data Governance Policy which allowed startups and academia to access anonymized data. This policy was announced to simplify the KYC process while anonymizing individual data.
- 3 Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence was announced. FM said, “Leading industry players will partner in conducting interdisciplinary research, developing cutting edge applications and scalable problem solutions in the areas of agriculture, health, sustainable cities.”
- 100 labs for developing applications using 5G services was announced last year for a new range of opportunities, business models and employment potential.
- A national digital library for children and adolescents was announced with learning materials.
Tech Budget 2024 Live
“As we approach Budget 2024, the focus is squarely on the digital frontier, with high expectations for a transformative approach to digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI). Anticipation is high for policies that not only support the growth of digital ecosystems, but also prioritize the development of AI capabilities, providing a robust and competitive landscape consistent with the changing needs of our linked world," said Bhaskar Ganguli, Director Sales and Marketing, Mass Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Tech Budget 2024 Live:
In the 2023 Budget, FM Sitharaman, "... introduced the government's artificial intelligence (AI) plans, announcing three AI centres of excellence in top educational institutes. This initiative, aimed at realizing the 'Make AI in India' and 'Make AI Work for India' vision, was expected to see partnerships with industry leaders for interdisciplinary research and developing advanced applications in agriculture, health, and sustainable cities, thereby fostering an effective AI ecosystem and nurturing talent."
In Budget 2024, FM is expected to, "...elaborate on India's AI strategy and allocate funds for specific AI programmes. If she does, the expansion will align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent AI Mission and India's first AI unicorn, Krutrim AI. Various government departments, including the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, are exploring AI's potential in public service delivery."
"Data is central to AI research. Developing indigenous data sets, particularly for Indian languages, is essential. The proposed India Dataset Platform (IDP) in the AI Expert Group Report (2023) could benefit from dedicated funding, accelerating its operationalization. Tax incentives for data centre investments could further support hardware imports." (With inputs from Prosenjit Datta, Content and Knowledge CoE lead – EY India / Rajnish Gupta, partner, Tax and Economic Policy, Group - EY.), reported by Live Mint.
Tech Budget 2024 Live:
Start-ups - Amit Singh- Founder and CEO of TelioLabs said, “We need to give special attention to the growth of start-ups in the telecom sector. And if we expect innovation in the Telecom sector, this can be achieved through targeted grants for start-ups. Such financial support empowers emerging ventures to do ground-breaking research, giving birth to cutting-edge technologies."
Tech Budget 2024 Live:
Artificial intelligence - On AI, LiveMint quoted Manav Subodh, Managing Director, 1M1B as saying, "In a landscape increasingly shaped by AI, it's imperative to harness its power as an equalizing force; one that can democratize skills and knowledge across different social strata - making quality skilling accessible to all. To realize this vision, I hope that the 2024 budget prioritizes the establishment of AI hubs and centers of excellence, even in Tier 2-3 cities." he added, “The 2024 budget should emphasize robust investments in digital infrastructure to unlock the untapped potential of our nation's greatest asset – its youth".
Tech Budget 2024 Live
“Our proposals, including reduced fees, levies, and GST exemption, aim to ignite rapid growth in Fixed Broadband, contributing significantly to India's digital infrastructure. We also advocate for the expansion of PM-WANI based Public Wi-Fi hotspots, urging duty and levy waivers. Budgetary assistance for the Satcom industry and incentives for local mobile handset components align with our vision for a digitally empowered India. We are hopeful that these measures, if incorporated, will accelerate the sector's growth, fully aligning with Government priorities and recent collaborations between India and the US in cutting-edge technologies”, says TV Ramachandran, President, Broadband India Forum (BIF).
Tech Budget 2024 Live:
“Amidst global anxieties, India shines as a potent growth engine. However, achieving our ambitious $30 trillion target by 2047 requires more than relying solely on domestic consumption. Throughout history, thriving economies have built their castles on a positive balance of payments and export prowess, with each key sector acting as a brick in the wall. Today, one such sector with undeniable potential is gaming. Consider the world's top four economies – their gaming industries stand tall, exporting innovation and creativity. As we approach the upcoming budget, there is a crucial need to prioritize and support this burgeoning sector. Duty Credit Scrips for export-oriented gaming companies will not merely be a handout; it will signify a strategic investment in high-skilled jobs, GDP growth, and building global influence”, says Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Founder, Gamezop.
Tech Budget 2024 Live:
“As we anticipate the Interim Union Budget 2024, HMD Global holds optimistic expectations for the Indian smartphone market. Foreseeing an extension or enhancement to the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) policy, we aim to fortify local production and encourage an indigenous components supply chain. The budget's positive impact on operations, particularly in local manufacturing, is anticipated, though precise planning hinges on final announcements. Our wish-list emphasizes more incentives for local production, encouragement for components manufacturing within India, and support for exports. In the face of potential changes, we stand ready to make necessary adjustments, anticipating a budget that builds upon existing policies for stability and growth. HMD Global remains committed to contributing to India's self-reliance and the global success of its smartphone industry”, says Ravi Kunwar, Vice President- India & APAC, HMD Global.
Tech Budget 2024 Live:
“A greater alignment between fintech companies and public institutions is crucial for the evolution of India's fintech ecosystem. Financial products built on top of India Stack have borne strong results in the world of digital payments. We expect the budget to provide incentives that encourage fintechs to drive further innovations for other aspects of banking like credit, investments, savings and advisory. We also expect digital lending, especially small ticket size loans, to grow significantly with the proper checks and balances in place to protect borrowers. We expect the budget to further scale centres of excellence for AI innovation as well as increase investments in supercomputing to drive the growth of home-grown AI solutions,” says Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder and CEO, MobiKwik.”
Tech Budget 2024 Live
What tech czars expect - “As India charges ahead on its digital transformation journey, the upcoming budget offers a timely window to cultivate a world-class data center ecosystem that steers this advancement. We are hopeful of incentives to spur domestic manufacturing and infrastructure builds specially tailored for data centers' massive scale and seamless connectivity needs. Attractive capital subsidies for setting up future-ready facilities and easy financing options to offset development costs will unleash growth. We also envision provisions that encourage the adoption of renewable energy to meet data centers' clean power appetites. Additionally, preferential procurement directives favoring home-grown data centers will provide an upside. With an emphasis on nurturing a cutting-edge domestic data center industry, India can swiftly go up the technology value chain and cement dominance in delivering digital services globally. Having granted an infrastructure tag has remarkably expedited logistics,” says Bimal Khandelwal, Chief Financial Officer, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (India).
Tech Budget 2024 Live:
Welcome everyone to our Budget 2024 coverage today. This is an important day as the PM Narendra Modi led NDA government will be presenting an interim budget. As this is an election year, this budget will only be a vote-on-account as a full-fledged budget will be presented after the Lok Sabha elections. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would be doing the honours in Parliament and we will track the announcements as and when they happen. This marks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget.
71706751496674