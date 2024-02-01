Tech Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM presents Interim Budget at Parliament

Tech Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Budget today and the tech sector has been waiting for this moment for a long time. So, what to expect in the Tech Sector? Well, what is driving expectations sky-high is the artificial intelligence (AI) space which has been on fire for most of the year gone by. Also, with India targeting mobile and other such technological goods for exports, expectations are that there will be a huge windfall for manufacturers. Not just that, the public too would be looking for big breaks in terms of tax cut announcements for a range of daily-use consumer goods. Will it all happen? Just read on as we cover the Budget 2024 announcements as they are announced by FM Sitharaman today in Parliament.

Of course, you want to know the most important thing - Budget 2024: Where to watch? Budget 2024 live will happen on February 1 and the time is 11 a.m. and it can be seen on DD News. You can also watch the broadcast online through the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) official YouTube channel and website. Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will be broadcast live in its entirety.

Expected Impact on AI? Well, artificial intelligence has grabbed the spotlight in everyone's mind. Therefore, some announcements are expected. However, everyone should temper their expectations simply because this is an interim budget and the government would not be looking to make any far-reaching announcements as yet. It would rather wait for the general elections to happen and then do so.

What is an Interim Budget?

And what will the government actually present? The scope of that lies in the definition of what is an interim budget. So, during a general election year (when elections are held country-wide for the Lok Sabha), the incumbent government cannot present a full budget. The Interim Budget covers only the current government's expenses and revenues for a short period.

"The upcoming interim budget would lack any big bang announcements but is likely to be watched for the pace of fiscal consolidation and policy priorities ahead," said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global. She added, "We rule out the likelihood of any aggressive competitive populism."