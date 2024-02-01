Icon
Home Tech News Tech Budget 2024: Govt launches Rs. 1 lakh cr fund for tech-savvy youth - will offer 50-yr interest-free loans

Tech Budget 2024: Govt launches Rs. 1 lakh cr fund for tech-savvy youth - will offer 50-yr interest-free loans

Tech Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils a historic initiative, presenting a golden era for tech-savvy youth with a Rs. 1 lakh crore fund, offering 50-year interest-free loans to foster innovation.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 01 2024, 14:33 IST
Icon
Joe Biden to Taylor Swift deepfake video and audio content generated by AI defies controls
Tech Budget 2024
1/5 Artificial intelligence is proliferating and many companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, Google and Meta Platforms, to name just the top ones, have been grabbing the spotlight. However, many unethical elements online are misusing the AI technology tools to create horrific deepfakes as is clear from the ones on singer Taylor Swift, actress Rashmika Mandanna and US President Joe Biden and even dead children. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 Deepfakes on a string of high-profile victims have hit social media in recent days elevating the risks of manipulated media that is also engulfing the public.Deepfake video on singer Taylor Swift, robocalls of US President Joe Biden’s voice, and videos of dead children and teenagers detailing their own deaths all have gone viral and shockingly, all of them are fake. (Pexels)
Tech Budget 2024
3/5 Taylor Swift's face was superimposed on body of others in an objectionable manner using AI technology. Users of popular AI image-maker Midjourney are already taking advantage of at least one of the fake visuals of Swift to come up with written prompts that can be used to make more explicit pictures with AI, according to requests in a Midjourney Discord channel reviewed by Bloomberg. (Pixabay)
Tech Budget 2024
4/5 The problem of deepfakes is spanning both audio and visuals media courtesy artificial intelligence, which has made it extremely easy to manipulate ordinary photos and videos.Social media portals like X or Facebook and others are just not being able to stop them either. Swift deepfake video amassed tens of millions of views on X (Twitter). The deepfake posts took hours to remove - one had over 45 million views, according to the Verge. (Bloomberg)
image caption
5/5 What now? Crackdown? The responsibility lies with these portals, but it is clearly something they are struggling with. Bloomberg quoted Henry Ajder, an AI expert as saying we need to be “identifying how different stakeholders, whether they are search engines, tool providers or social media platforms, can do a better job creating friction in the process from someone forming the idea to actually creating and sharing the content.”Many of these videos are even available through Google search, which has been the primary traffic driver to deepfake websites, according to a 2023 Bloomberg report. (AFP)
Tech Budget 2024
icon View all Images
Tech Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces a monumental Rs. 1 lakh crore fund, providing 50-year interest-free loans to tech-savvy youth. (Pexels)

Tech Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her interim Budget 2024 address to Parliament today, unveiled a significant development for the nation's youth. Emphasising the forthcoming golden era for technology-savvy individuals, Sitharaman announced the establishment of a corpus amounting to one lakh crore rupees, accompanied by 50-year interest-free loans. This corpus is designed to facilitate long-term financing or refinancing, offering extended tenors with low or negligible interest rates. The primary objective is to stimulate research and innovation within the private sector, particularly in emerging fields.

“We applaud the government's initiative to establish a Rs. 1 lakh crore fund to fuel technological innovation among our youth. This visionary step, offering long-term, interest-free financing, is a game-changer and the fintech sector alone can potentially get elevated to USD 1 trillion by 2030. For digital payments in particular, this will mean many more young entrepreneurs eager to innovate especially in the hardware terminal space will enter the industry and potentially transform payment solutions across India. This fund is not just an investment in technology; it's an investment in India's innovative spirit and global leadership in fintech,” Jose Thattil, CEO, PhiCommerce.

Historical Progression: From Slogans to Innovation

Highlighting the need for synergies between the nation's youth and technology, Sitharaman emphasised the importance of strategic programs. Referencing India's historical slogans, Sitharaman noted, "Prime Minister Shastri championed 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan,' and Prime Minister Vajpayee expanded it to 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan.' Prime Minister Modi has now extended it to 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan,' recognizing that innovation is the bedrock of development."

Also read: Tech Budget 2024 Live Updates: Govt will launch new scheme for strengthening deep tech technologies, says FM

Acknowledging the transformative impact of new-age technologies and data on lives and businesses, Sitharaman asserted their role in creating economic opportunities and delivering high-quality services at affordable prices, even for those at the bottom of the socioeconomic pyramid. She emphasised that India is positioned to provide global solutions through the innovation and entrepreneurship of its citizens.

Green Energy Initiatives for a Sustainable Future

In a significant move towards green energy initiatives, the Finance Minister outlined measures to meet the commitment of achieving 'net-zero' by 2070. Viability gap funding will be extended for tapping into offshore wind energy potential, starting with an initial capacity of one gigawatt. Furthermore, plans include the establishment of coal gasification and liquefaction capacity reaching 100 million tonnes by 2030, aimed at reducing imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia. Additionally, a phased mandatory blending of compressed biogas (CBG) in compressed natural gas (CNG) for transport and piped natural gas (PNG) for domestic purposes is set to be mandated. Financial assistance will also be provided for the procurement of biomass aggregation machinery to support collection.

These strategic initiatives, as outlined by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, underscore the government's commitment to fostering technological innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 Feb, 14:18 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI tips
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot hotspots in Vikendi - strategize your game landings for success
Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map reportedly LEAKED by Rockstar Games employee! Know how it will look
GTA 6
GTA 6 unmasked? The undercover cop twist that could redefine Grand Theft Auto VI's Narrative
GTA Online
GTA Online update: Drag races, double rewards, and exclusive deals await players
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased Tommy Vercetti's return; Fans spot familiar mansion
Nintendo switch game console
Next Nintendo switch game console, with 8-inch LCD screen, coming this year, Omdia says
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon