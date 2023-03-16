    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News The curious case of Pluto! Is it a dwarf planet, comet or an asteroid? KNOW the truth

    The curious case of Pluto! Is it a dwarf planet, comet or an asteroid? KNOW the truth

    Pluto’s classification has been a topic of debate for years. But what is it exactly? Experts reveal the truth.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 14:20 IST
    Pluto
    Is Pluto a dwarf planet, a comet or an asteroid? Find out. (NASA)
    Pluto
    Is Pluto a dwarf planet, a comet or an asteroid? Find out. (NASA)

    The solar system has eight planets. But it wasn't always the case. In 1930, when Pluto was first discovered by American astronomer Clyde Tombaugh, it was considered the ninth planet of the solar system. In fact, it continued to be known as a planet till 2006 when the International Astronomical Union (IAU) redefined the definition of a planet and reclassified Pluto as a "dwarf planet". While astronomers found an agreement over Pluto, it didn't last long. In recent years, questions have been raised on classification of Pluto and interestingly, it has been suggested that it could even be a comet or an asteroid.

    Is Pluto a planet?

    As per the updated definition given by IAU, Pluto continues to be excluded from the list of planets. The organization said that for a celestial object to be classified as a planet, it must satisfy three criteria:

    1. It must orbit the Sun.

    2. It must be spherical in shape, meaning that it has enough mass to be pulled into a roughly round shape by its own gravity.

    3. It must have cleared its orbit of other debris.

    While Pluto meets the first two criteria, it does not meet the third as it shares its orbit with many other small, icy objects in the Kuiper Belt. However some astronomers do differ from this classification.

    Can Pluto be a comet or an asteroid?

    Dr. Mark Littmann , the astronomy and journalism professor at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville contends that Pluto does have merits to be considered a planet. He said that Pluto is too large to be an asteroid since “(It) has about three times more mass than all the asteroids in the solar system put together”. He also adds that Pluto is in the wrong place to be an asteroid since the majority of the asteroids in the solar system are placed between Jupiter and Mars in the asteroid belt.

    On the other hand, famous American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson believes that Pluto could be a comet. He said in an interview, “Pluto's orbit is significantly tipped out of the plane of orbits of the other planets. Do you know what else has tipped orbits? Comets. More than half of Pluto's volume is ice. If you brought Pluto to where Earth is now, heat from the Sun would evaporate the ice and it would grow a tail”.

    Littman finds a midway compromise to preserve the identity of Pluto. He explained, “Pluto and its moon Charon have potential value to science, not as representatives of a class of asteroids or comets, but as large, nearly pristine planetesimals — the objects from which the gas…planets and their moons are made”.

    For now, IAU standard continues to hold on and Pluto continues to be classified as a dwarf planet. However, it would be interesting to see if in the future, it gets reclassified as a comet or an asteroid.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 14:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how
    iPhone
    iPhone frozen? Fix it THIS way; check quick guide
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    No need to type on iPhone! This COOL trick is so much better
    iPhone
    iPhone filled to the brim with memories? Know how to transfer photos from iPhone to laptop
    iPhone
    iOS 16 tip: Read deleted messages on your iPhone! Know how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats for PS5: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes; get stunning booster shot