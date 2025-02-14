Latest Tech News Tech Tech News TikTok returns to Apple and Google app stores in the US

TikTok has returned to Apple and Google app stores in the U.S. after President Trump delayed a ban. The app, operated by ByteDance, was removed on January 18 due to legal issues. TikTok has over 170 million American users and has faced scrutiny over national security concerns.

By:AP
| Updated on: Feb 14 2025, 15:23 IST
TikTok is available again on U.S. app stores after Trump postponed a ban (REUTERS)

The popular social media app, which has over 170 million American users, previously suspended its services in the U.S. for a day before restoring service following assurances from Trump that he would postpone banning the app. The TikTok service suspension briefly prompted thousands of users to migrate to RedNote, a Chinese social media app, while calling themselves “TikTok refugees.”

The TikTok app became available to download again in the U.S. Apple App store and Google Play store after nearly a month. On Trump's first day in office, he signed an executive order to extend the enforcement of a ban on TikTok to April 5.

TikTok has long faced troubles in the U.S., with the U.S. government claiming that its Chinese ownership and access to the data of millions of Americans makes it a national security risk.

TikTok has denied allegations that it has shared U.S. user data at the behest of the Chinese government, and argued that the law requiring it to be divested or banned violates the First Amendment rights of its American users.

During Trump's first term in office, he supported banning TikTok but later changed his mind, claiming that he had a “warm spot” for the app. TikTok CEO Shou Chew was among the attendees at Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Trump has suggested that TikTok could be jointly owned, with half of its ownership being American. Potential buyers include real estate mogul Frank McCourt, Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and popular YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 15:23 IST
