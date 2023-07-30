Home Tech News Top smartphones set to launch in August, 2023: Vivo V29 to Redmi 12, check them all out

Top smartphones set to launch in August, 2023: Vivo V29 to Redmi 12, check them all out

Brace yourself for the launch of a series of innovative smartphones that are sure to make a splash in the market in August. Let's take a look at some of the highly anticipated smartphones set to launch next month.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 30 2023, 18:25 IST
smartphones
View all Images
Top new smartphones coming in August 2023: Vivo V29 to Redmi 12 5G, check them out now. (Pexels)

July brought us a slew of exciting smartphone launches, but the action doesn't stop there. As August approaches, the tech world is buzzing with rumors and expectations for upcoming releases. From Vivo V29 to Redmi 12 5G, let's take a look at the highly anticipated phones set to debut next month.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: A Rival to Reckon With

Xiaomi is stepping up its game with the Mix Fold 3, slated for debut in China. Taking on competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, this foldable beauty is likely to set new standards in the industry. A noteworthy highlight is its camera system, co-developed with the legendary brand Leica.

Vivo V29 Series: Global Debut

Vivo is ready to make a global splash with the V29 series, comprising the Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro. Interestingly, this series is a rebranded version of the Vivo S17 series, previously launched in China in May. Expect powerful performance and exciting features from this upcoming duo.

Realme GT 5: A Flagship Contender

Realme is not lagging behind in the race, as it gears up to introduce its first flagship smartphone of 2023 - the Realme GT 5. Boasting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a dazzling 144Hz OLED display, and a formidable 50 MP triple-camera setup, this smartphone is set to impress. Initially launching in China, it won't be long before the global unveiling follows suit.

Infinix GT 10 Pro: Innovative Aesthetics

Infinix has a treat in store for Indian consumers with the launch of its GT 10 Pro series on August 3. Featuring a distinct design with captivating LED lights, this smartphone is all about unique aesthetics and a price tag that falls in the sub-20K segment.

Redmi 12 5G: Budget-friendly Marvel

Xiaomi is also eyeing the budget-conscious market with the Redmi 12 5G. Set to debut in India on August 1, this pocket-friendly device is expected to pack a punch with its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, a smooth 90Hz FHD+ display, a robust 5,000 mAh battery, and a high-performing 50 MP primary camera sensor.

OnePlus Open: Unveiling a Foldable Marvel

OnePlus is all set to make waves in the tech world with its first-ever foldable smartphone, aptly named the OnePlus Open. Armed with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a stunning 2K AMOLED main display, and a triple-camera setup reminiscent of the OnePlus 11 5G, this device promises to be a game-changer. Mark your calendars for a potential grand launch event on August 29 in New York.

First Published Date: 30 Jul, 18:25 IST
