    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

    Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

    Twitter became inaccessible on major Turkish mobile providers on Wednesday as online criticism mounted of the government's response to this week's deadly earthquake.

    By: AFP
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 08:25 IST
    In Pics: Your Twitter has been changed forever by Elon Musk
    Twitter
    1/7 Twitter top officials fired: As soon as Musk took over Twitter, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. That was the first decision taken by Musk at Twitter. On Friday, Twitter also laid off 50 percent of its employees and Musk defended the step by saying that this is being done in an effort to place Twitter on a profitable path. (AFP)
    Twitter
    2/7 Charges for Blue Tick: Twitter users who want a verified account will now have to pay charges for the same as Twitter will now charge $8 for Blue Tick. Musk supported the decision by posting a number of tweets regarding the same. He believes the subscription fee will give Twitter 'a revenue stream to reward content creators' while the company will not have to depend on advertisers. (REUTERS)
    Elon Musk
    3/7 Twitter Content Moderation Council: Twitter will set up a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. The council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions. (AFP)
    Twitter
    4/7 Advertisers: General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some of the corporate companies who have distanced themselves from Twitter. Several advertisers have suspended ad spending on Twitter altogether. (REUTERS)
    Elon Musk
    5/7 Changes to Twitter's homepage: Musk requested that users who have logged out of Twitter and visit the homepage of Twitter's site to be redirected to the Explore page which shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a report by Verge. (REUTERS)
    Twitter
    6/7 Vine: Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if he should bring back Vine. (AP)
    Twitter
    7/7 Removal of Days of Rest: Days of Rest has been removed from the calendars of the Twitter employees. It can be known that the Days of Rest refers to the monthly days off to let employees rest and recharge. (AP)
    Twitter
    View all Images
    Twitter became inaccessible in Turkey after users began complaining of the rescue efforts by the government. (AP)

    Twitter became inaccessible on major Turkish mobile providers on Wednesday as online criticism mounted of the government's response to this week's deadly earthquake.

    AFP reporters were unable to access the social media network across Turkey. It still worked using VPN services that disguise a user's location and are generally free to use.

    The netblocks.org social media monitor showed Twitter becoming throttled and then completely blocked across all major cell phone providers.

    "The filtering measure is likely to impact community rescue efforts underway after the series of deadly earthquakes on Monday," netblocks.com warned.

    "Turkey has an extensive history of social media restrictions during national emergencies and safety incidents," the monitor added.

    Turkish police have detained 18 people since Monday's earthquake over "provocative" social media posts that criticised how President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has been dealing with the disaster.

    The 7.8-magnitude tremor and its aftershocks killed at least 11,700 people in southeastern Turkey and parts of Syria.

    The disaster has already become the deadliest of Erdogan's two decades in power -- a tumultuous era beset with an attempted coup and violent protests as well as a series of smaller earthquakes and floods.

    - 'What are we going to do?' -

    Turkish social media have been filled with posts by people complaining about a lack of search and rescue efforts in their provinces.

    Officials released no immediate statements about the Twitter outage.

    But they had issued repeated warnings about spreading misinformation in advance of a crucial May 14 election in which Erdogan will try to extend his two-decade rule.

    Turkey's opposition leaders and celebrities warned that Twitter's absence threatened to disrupt rescue efforts and humanitarian relief work.

    "Let's stop this disgrace immediately," the secular main opposition CHP party's leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu declared.

    "We know everything they are trying to hide."

    Nationalist opposition Iyi Party chief Meral Aksener said Twitter was needed "to relay the needs of earthquake victims."

    The two leaders head a six-party alliance that is trying to agree on a single presidential candidate to run against Erdogan.

    But the government's apparent decision to block Twitter in the middle of a profound national crisis reverberated far beyond the Turkish political sphere.

    Turkish rock star Haluk Levent -- a crooner with 7.2 million Twitter followers and his non-profit group involved in helping people in need -- tweeted: "Err, what are we going to do now?"

    The Twitter outage came as Erdogan toured two of the hardest-hit Turkish provinces.

    He directly acknowledged "shortcomings" in the government's handling of the disaster but pledged to redouble efforts to help the victims.

    "It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this," Erdogan said during a visit to the hard-hit Hatay province.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 07:32 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way