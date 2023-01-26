    Trending News

    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    Google AI

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Twitter Sued in Germany Over Vetting of Antisemitic Posts

    Twitter Sued in Germany Over Vetting of Antisemitic Posts

    HateAid and the European Union of Jewish Students filed the suit against Twitter to require the platform to clarify basic obligations when moderating criminal content.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 26 2023, 08:23 IST
    In Pics: Your Twitter has been changed forever by Elon Musk
    Twitter
    1/7 Twitter top officials fired: As soon as Musk took over Twitter, he fired the top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. That was the first decision taken by Musk at Twitter. On Friday, Twitter also laid off 50 percent of its employees and Musk defended the step by saying that this is being done in an effort to place Twitter on a profitable path. (AFP)
    Twitter
    2/7 Charges for Blue Tick: Twitter users who want a verified account will now have to pay charges for the same as Twitter will now charge $8 for Blue Tick. Musk supported the decision by posting a number of tweets regarding the same. He believes the subscription fee will give Twitter 'a revenue stream to reward content creators' while the company will not have to depend on advertisers. (REUTERS)
    Elon Musk
    3/7 Twitter Content Moderation Council: Twitter will set up a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. The council will be accountable for all main content-related decisions. (AFP)
    Twitter
    4/7 Advertisers: General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some of the corporate companies who have distanced themselves from Twitter. Several advertisers have suspended ad spending on Twitter altogether. (REUTERS)
    Elon Musk
    5/7 Changes to Twitter's homepage: Musk requested that users who have logged out of Twitter and visit the homepage of Twitter's site to be redirected to the Explore page which shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a report by Verge. (REUTERS)
    Twitter
    6/7 Vine: Musk put up a poll on Twitter asking people if he should bring back Vine. (AP)
    Twitter
    7/7 Removal of Days of Rest: Days of Rest has been removed from the calendars of the Twitter employees. It can be known that the Days of Rest refers to the monthly days off to let employees rest and recharge. (AP)
    Twitter
    View all Images
    Twitter Sued in Germany Over Vetting of Antisemitic Posts. (AP)

    Twitter Inc. was hit by a lawsuit in Germany by an anti-hate speech organization and a European group of Jewish students in a bid to force the platform to remove antisemitic content.

    HateAid and the European Union of Jewish Students filed the suit against Twitter to require the platform to clarify basic obligations when moderating criminal content, according to a statement on Wednesday.

    The suit, which was filed in a Berlin court, refers to six antisemitic posts that were not deleted despite being reported. In one example, the claimants argue, a report of a post denying the Holocaust was explicitly rejected. In Germany, holocaust denial is a criminal offense.

    All of the examples of hate speech cited in the case were posted in the last three months, after the social media giant was acquired by Elon Musk. Since taking over the company, Musk has overseen firings or departures of roughly 5,000 of Twitter's 7,500 employees.

    In early January, Bloomberg reported that further cuts were made to Twitter's already radically diminished trust and safety team handling global content moderation. At least a dozen more jobs were lost in its Dublin and Singapore offices, within teams handling the social network's misinformation policy, global appeals and state media.

    “What starts online doesn't end online,” said Avital Grinberg, President of the EUJS. “Twitter broke our trust. By allowing the distribution of hateful content, the company fails to protect users and especially young Jews.”

    By filing this lawsuit, HateAid and EUJS said they're seeking to establish whether Twitter users have a legal right to enforce the company's terms and conditions. They argue that this would allow for users to sue for the removal of inflammatory content in future cases.

    In the announcement, the civil rights groups refer to a 2021 report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, that says Twitter acted on 11% of 137 reported cases of antisemitism on the platform.

    Twitter didn't respond to a request for comment.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 26 Jan, 08:23 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    Selfie lovers alert! Know 5 tips to take stunning photos with your iPhone
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Read deleted messages on iPhone! Update to iOS 16 and check the steps here
    laptop
    Stop browser cache, cookies, and history from spoiling your fun; kill them all this way
    iPhone
    iPhone isn’t responding? Know how to force restart your iPhone
    Apple iPhone
    Keep your secrets safe! Here’s how iPhone users can lock, or unlock, notes with iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Google AI
    ChatGPT fear forcing Google into AI? May launch 20 products in 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers
    FIFA 22
    FIFA, Call of Duty, Mario Kart to GTA, 10 Best Video Games of all time revealed
    World of Warcraft
    Chinese gamers bid sad farewell to 'World of Warcraft'
    Online gaming
    China keeping 1 hour daily limit on kids' online games