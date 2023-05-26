Home Tech News Twitter Will Keep Using Spaces as a Forum for Politics After DeSantis Campaign Launch

Twitter Will Keep Using Spaces as a Forum for Politics After DeSantis Campaign Launch

The Twitter Spaces event was intended to kick off DeSantis’ 2024 presidential campaign. More than 500,000 people were waiting for more than 20 minutes for the event to start, and people who were trying to join were frequently kicked out.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 18:04 IST
Elon Musk
David Sacks, the moderator of the session with DeSantis said, “Twitter very much wants to become an open platform, a town hall for candidates to use.” (REUTERS)
Elon Musk
David Sacks, the moderator of the session with DeSantis said, “Twitter very much wants to become an open platform, a town hall for candidates to use.” (REUTERS)

Twitter will “keep experimenting” with its audio platform Spaces to give political candidates a chance to connect with an audience, despite the technical glitches in a high-profile event, said David Sacks, who moderated a discussion between Elon Musk and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday.

Sacks, a general partner at venture capital firm Craft Ventures, acknowledged that the conversation got off to a rocky start, but said it went well after they switched from Musk's account to his own. “If your viewers go to Twitter now and go listen to the recording, I think they're going to wonder what all the fuss was about,” he said on Bloomberg TV Thursday. “Once we got started in a room on my account, we worked up perfectly,”

The Twitter Spaces event was intended to kick off DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign. More than 500,000 people were waiting for more than 20 minutes for the event to start, and people who were trying to join were frequently kicked out. DeSantis and Musk joked that they broke the internet.

The malfunction was widely mocked online and Sacks failed to challenge DeSantis on key points such as his fight with the Walt Disney Co., or constraints on what schools teach on race or sexuality, as well as the decision to allow only supporters of the candidate to ask questions. Sacks defended the discussion, saying it went perfectly after the initial fail and that the one-hour conversation wasn't enough to cover every issue.

“We tried to ask him about some tough questions,” Sacks said.

Sacks blamed the time limit for not being able to bring up DeSantis' controversial views on abortion. “I think it's an important issue and he's going to have to speak to that,” Sacks said. “We couldn't cover every single issue in this town hall. We covered so many issues, and it still feels like we are scratching the surface. I think there will be other opportunities for the candidate to address to that.”

Sacks said, “Twitter very much wants to become an open platform, a town hall for candidates to use.”

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 May, 18:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA V cheat codes for PC, Playstation and Xbox
GTA V Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets