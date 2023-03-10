    Trending News

    UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT

    UK cyber security firm warns over ChatGPT

    British cyber security firm Darktrace warned that artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT may have increased the sophistication of phishing scams.

    By: AFP
    Updated on: Mar 10 2023, 08:02 IST
    Beware of fake ChatGPT apps! Already downloaded? Delete now
    ChatGPT
    1/6 OpenAI's ChatGPT portal is rapidly gaining popularity. It uses state-of-the-art language processing techniques to generate human-like responses to text input and  interacts conversationally with users to provide detailed answers on a wide range of topics.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    2/6 But if you are looking to download the app from your Google Play Store or App Store, then beware! There are several fake ChatGPT-like apps that can be dangerous for your device.  (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    3/6 You can find a bunch of fake ChatGPT apps on Google Play Store and App Store which can steal your data, a report by top10vpn revealed.  Hence, if you have already downloaded them, then you should hurry and delete them quickly. (REUTERS)
    ChatGPT
    4/6 Some of these apps on Android are: AI Chat Companion, ChatGPT 3: ChatGPT AI, Talk GPT – Talk to ChatGPT, ChatGPT AI Writing Assistant, Open Chat – AI Chatbot App. (Bloomberg)
    ChatGPT
    5/6 Some apps are also available on Apple's App Store, which include: Genie - GPT AI Assistant, Write For Me GPT AI Assistant, ChatGPT - GPT 3, Alfred - Chat with GPT 3, Chat w. GPT AI - Write This, ChatGPT - AI Writing apps, Wiz AI Chat Bot Writing Helper, Chat AI: Personal AI Assistant, and Wisdom Ai - Your AI Assistant.  (AFP)
    image caption
    6/6 However, it must be noted that OpenAI does not have an official standalone app for ChatGPT. Hence, you can use the feature in your browser while login to the official website at www.chat.openai.com/chat.  (AP)
    ChatGPT
    View all Images
    ChatGPT had "ignited a conversation about the implications of generative AI for cyber security", Darktrace noted Wednesday. (REUTERS)

    British cyber security firm Darktrace on Wednesday warned that artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT may have increased the sophistication of phishing scams.

    Content creation bot ChatGPT, Silicon Valley's latest app sensation, was launched by Microsoft-backed start-up OpenAI in November.

    "Darktrace does not believe that ChatGPT has yet lowered barriers to entry for threat actors significantly," the firm said in a results statement.

    "But it does believe that it may have helped increase the sophistication of phishing emails, enabling adversaries to create more targeted, personalised, and ultimately, successful attacks."

    Generative AI, of which ChatGPT is an example, can upon request wade through reams of data to conjure up original content -- an image, a poem, a thousand-word essay -- in seconds.

    ChatGPT had "ignited a conversation about the implications of generative AI for cyber security", Darktrace noted Wednesday.

    It added however that email attacks on its customers were "steady" despite the release of ChatGPT, with a decline in the number of those containing malicious links.

    Yet it warned that the "linguistic complexity" of those emails -- including punctuation, sentence length and text volume -- had increased.

    "This indicates that cyber-criminals may be redirecting their focus to crafting more sophisticated social engineering scams that exploit user trust."

    Darktrace also revealed Wednesday that its net profit sank 86 percent to $581 million in the first half of its financial year, or six months to December.

    Its performance was slammed by surging costs and tax charges.

    Darktrace shares rose 1.2 percent to 267.10 pence in London midday deals, but the stock is down 40 percent compared with the same stage last year.

    The company, which uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to combat cyber attacks, floated on the London stock market in 2021.

    However shares have tumbled over the last year and a half on concerns over the group's accounts, and after US private equity firm Thoma Bravo ended its takeover interest in 2022.

    First Published Date: 10 Mar, 08:02 IST
