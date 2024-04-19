Upcoming iPad Air tipped to feature a 12.9-inch Mini LED display; Check other upgrades

For months now, speculation about the upcoming iPads has been on the rise. Why wouldn't it? It is the only Apple product that has not received an upgrade for nearly two years now, something which has never happened before. But if reports are to be believed, Apple might be late to the party, but it is planning to introduce a plethora of upgrades, especially with the upcoming iPad Air, with the latest rumour suggesting the inclusion of a Mini-LED display.

Upcoming iPad Air tipped to feature a 12.9-inch Mini LED display

According to Ross Young of research firm Display Supply Chain Consultants (via MacRumors), Apple may be planning to shift from a traditional LCD display to a Mini-LED display for its upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air. In theory, it could lead to an increase in display quality, better colour reproduction, deeper blacks and more brightness for displaying HDR content.

As per Young, this move has another benefit - a better battery life. The Mini-LED display would draw less power than traditional LCD panels, which could mean a longer battery life for the iPad Air. However, this shift is only expected to happen with the 12.9-inch iPad Air, while the 10.9-inch variant might still ship with an LCD display due to Apple reportedly lacking inventory of smaller Mini-LED displays.

Other updates

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPad Air is expected to get the M2 upgrade this year. Additionally, it is rumoured to come out in two sizes - 10.9 inches and 12.9 inches. While big, it would still be smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro.

It has also been reported that the iPhone maker might finally phase out the last remnant of its old design strategy, the iPad Air 9th generation. Instead, an iPad 11th generation could take its place.

