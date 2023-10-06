Upgraded Microsoft Teams app now available for Windows and Mac

Recently Microsoft made available a preview release of the Microsoft Teams app a few months after revealing its efforts to revamp the app's functionality and do it virtually from scratch. This was done with the objective of increasing user productivity and team collaboration. Now, the new Microsoft Teams app has finally been rolled out to the Windows and Mac devices. The company claims that the new app is faster and smarter. Know more about the new Teams app here.

Microsoft Teams app's new version for Windows and Mac

According to the Microsoft blog, with the preview of the new Teams, the app performance was up to twice as fast, and it consumed only half the memory. The new Teams app has various new features such as custom line-of-business apps, third-party apps, breakout rooms, 7x7 video, call queues, PSTN calling, contextual search in chats and channels, cross-post a channel conversation, and more. It not only has new features but it also comes with enhanced security and IT management. Additionally, now the Microsoft Teams app installation on the PCs will be three times faster and joining or launching meetings will be twice as quick.

According to a report by the Verge , Microsoft has discarded the Electron foundations of Teams and has adopted Microsoft's Edge WebView2 technology. There are also some improvements to the user interface within the app.

Users can experience the new features of the app in the Teams client where business users will have to upgrade to the newer version. However, Microsoft says that the transition would be swift like a simple software update. Furthermore, users of the "classic Teams" version will be automatically transitioned to the new version in the near future.

Mac users will also be experiencing improvements in the app as they were not part of the preview. Now, Teams will also include Microsoft's AI-powered Copilot which will enable users to have effective meetings. Microsoft said, “Copilot in Teams chat helps you get up to speed on conversations by quickly reviewing the main points, action items, and decisions without having to scroll through long threads.”

