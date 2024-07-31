Vivo X200 specifications, design, features and more tipped ahead of rumoured October launch

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch its new flagship smartphone, and over the past few weeks, we have seen numerous rumours suggesting how the smartphone may shape up. Now, popular leaker Digital Chat Station (DCS) has shared some intriguing details about the latest “small straight screen imaging flagship” on Weibo. The tipster did not share the name of the smartphone, but users have speculated that the new device might be the Vivo X200 in the comments.

Vivo X200: Here's What We Know

The leaked renders suggest that the standard X200 is expected to have a primary camera with a 50-megapixel Sony sensor alongside a 3x mid-range telephoto lens. It is also speculated to have one more lens in the setup, but details about this additional lens are not yet available.

The leak revealed details about the display, indicating that the smartphone will come with thinner bezels and a 1.5K panel that has been manufactured locally in China. However, details about the refresh rate and screen size are not included in the render.

The latest DCS leak resembles earlier speculations about the standard X200, which is expected to have a smaller and more flat screen compared to the Pro model's curved display.

The device is anticipated to be running on the Dimensity 9400 processor. This processor is MediaTek's upcoming launch, featuring ARM's new Cortex-X925 performance metrics.

Moreover, DCS leaks about the Vivo X200 pointed towards a new high-density silicon battery with a large capacity, though specific details on the capacity were not mentioned.

The Vivo X200 Pro is speculated to come with a 6.7-inch OLED panel and a four-sided curvy display. It will also feature a 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It may also include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. The model will have the same Dimensity 9400 processor as the standard model.

The Vivo X200 Pro's camera is anticipated to feature a 200MP periscope telephoto camera and a set of BluePrint imaging technologies. This technology includes BluePrint Imaging chips with support for True-TCG HDR technology, the first line of BluePrint imaging chips, and a new BluePrint Algorithm Matrix.

The Vivo X200 series is believed to be launched in October this year. Until then, there is no doubt that new information about the smartphones will be making rounds on the internet in the coming months.

