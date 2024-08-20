 WearOS smartwatch users to get offline Google Maps feature soon - Here’s how it works | Tech News
WearOS smartwatch users to get offline Google Maps feature soon - Here's how it works

Google is testing a new offline maps feature for WearOS smartwatches. It enables users to navigate locations without internet connection.

By: RICHA FULARA
Aug 20 2024, 14:23 IST
WearOS smartwatch users will get offline maps feature soon.
WearOS smartwatch users will get offline maps feature soon. (Google)

Wear OS smartwatches will soon offer users a convenient way to access Google Maps. This development comes in response to growing user feedback, as many users prefer smartwatches for their adventures but often find that these locations lack cellular connectivity. To address this, Google is working on launching a new offline Google Maps support feature for Wear OS smartwatches.

Offline maps support feature

Users will soon be able to access the Google Maps offline support feature on select Wear OS smartwatches, including the latest Pixel Watch 3 released on August 13 at the Made by Google event. According to a report by 9to5Google, this is visible to users who are using the latest version of Google Maps on their wearOS smartwatch. They would see a new template displaying “Offline maps on the phone are auto-downloaded to the watch.” Moreover, they would also see the new offline maps option in the settings of the Google Maps app. 

The report further adds that the available offline maps will get auto-synced when the users connect their smartwatches to a WiFi network, or when put on charge. Apart from this, Google Maps running on WearOS smartwatches will enable auto download of the map of the user's location.

Further, users will be able to use the offline Google Maps feature if they have their WearOS smartwatch with a Wi Fi connection even when not having their smartphone, and they will also have the access to offline Google Maps feature when they are using the Wear OS smartwatch with Wi-Fi+LTE and not carrying their smartphones at the same time, and in addition, they will also be able to know the amount of storage space taken by these maps and will provide them with an option to delete the downloaded maps on their fingertips. 

How to use the offline maps feature

As soon as the users turn on the offline mode, a slash cloud icon placed beside the timestamp on the map will appear. Apart from this feature, another search and go tile feature will appear on the Home and Work shortcut. It will be accompanied by voice commands. 

9to5Google further reported that users will be able to open the map view with a single click, which will take over the feed. Users will also be able to open and manage maps downloaded on their Wear OS smartwatch using their mobile phones. This can be done by selecting the offline maps option and tapping on the "Manage on phone" option.

Currently, only users in the beta program can test this new offline support feature, which is available in Google Maps version 11.140.0701.W. Google has not yet announced a specific date or schedule for the public release of this feature.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 20 Aug, 14:23 IST
