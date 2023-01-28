    Trending News

    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it

    WhatsApp account theft using a new method has been on the rise lately, reveals a security researcher.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 28 2023, 12:11 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    There is one simple way to avoid such kind of infiltration – use the two-factor authentication. (Bloomberg)

    Hackers love to exploit loopholes and once they get to know of one, there's no stopping until the developer fixes it. WhatsApp is regarded as one of the most secure texting platforms courtesy of its two-factor authentication. However, have 2FA doesn't mean nobody can get into your WhatsApp account and hack it. Despite applying passcode locks and biometric verification, hackers have found a new way to steal your WhatsApp account and all this happens while you are asleep.

    Yes, hackers aren't leaving your WhatsApp accounts alone while you are asleep. Based on a detailed Twitter thread from mobile and security researcher Zuk from ZecOps, there is an easy way to simply hack someone's WhatsApp account if the person isn't observing. “This is how it works: You're sleeping. A "hacker" tries to login to your account via WhatsApp. You get a text message with a pincode that says "Do not share this". You don't share it, yet you still get hacked. How?”

    WhatsApp account gets hacked while you sleep

    The process in which this is done is very easy. The hacker simply tries to login to your WhatsApp account by putting in your phone number. Although you get the code to login, the hacker taps on the “SMS didn't arrive' option and chooses to get the verification code by your phone number. Since you are sleeping, you don't pick up the call and the verification call goes to voicemail.

    This is where the hacker exploits a simple loophole. Most voicemail pincode numbers are the last 4-digits of your cellphone number, which the hackers use to get access to your voicemail call and access the verification code. After this, they have got access to your account.

    Once they login, they simply set up a 2FA pincode on your WhatsApp account top prevent you from logging in. Thus, your account is stolen, Even if you try to get the account recovered, it will be several days before you gain access and by that time, the hacker has simply stolen money from your contacts or spread malware.

    How to avoid this?

    There is one simple way to avoid such kind of infiltration – use the two-factor authentication. The 2FA is a big step in ensuring top-level security for your WhatsApp account. With this in place, every false login attempt need to be authenticated by you in person. This prevents such kind of attacks.

    Additionally, you need to change your voicemail pincode to a personal one to avoid such hack attempts.

     

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 28 Jan, 12:11 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it
    iPhone
    Take the best photos on your iPhone, just use this astounding camera feature

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Primebook
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers