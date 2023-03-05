    Trending News

    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News WhatsApp brings dual panel view for tablets running Android

    WhatsApp brings dual panel view for tablets running Android

    The latest beta version of the end-to-end encrypted messaging service WhatsApp for Android has been rejigged as it features a dual panel interface for tablets.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 10:19 IST
    Add style to your WhatsApp messages, do it this way
    WhatsApp
    1/6 Are you bored of seeing and using normal WhatsApp messaging format? The online messaging platform is providing you with the options to change the format of the text to Italic, Bold, Strikethrough and more. Want to try the new WhatsApp text format? Before that you need to know that once you change the style of the text, you will not be able to disable it. (HT_PRINT)
    image caption
    2/6 How to change WhatsApp text to Italic: In order to change the text inside your messages to Italic, you will have to place an underscore on both sides of the text. For example: _text_. (Reuters)
    image caption
    3/6 How to change WhatsApp text to Bold: If you want your text to be Bold, you need to place an asterisk on both sides of the text.For example- *text*. (Reuters)
    image caption
    4/6 How to change WhatsApp text to Strikethrough: To Strikethrough your message, you need to place a tilde on both sides of the text. Here is how- ~text~. (AP)
    WhatsApp
    5/6 How to change WhatsApp text to Monospace: Now in order to monospace your message, you will have to place three backticks on both sides of the text like this```text```. (Pixabay)
    image caption
    6/6 You can also use an alternative method to change the format of the text inside WhatsApp message on Android and iPhone. Android users can change the format of WhatsApp text by tapping and holding the text they are entering in the text field, then choose Bold, Italic, or More. You need to tap More to choose Strikethrough or Monospace. While, if you are an iPhone user then you need to tap the text you are entering in the text field, then Select or Select All then B_I_U. After this, you will have to choose Bold, Italic, Strikethrough, or Monospace. (HT_Print)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    WhatsApp brings dual panel view for tablets running Android. (Bloomberg)

    The latest beta version of the end-to-end encrypted messaging service WhatsApp for Android has been rejigged as it features a dual panel interface for tablets. According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, what usually happens in these cases is that such new features get tested in the beta channel for a while, it can be weeks or even months, and then they eventually make it to everyone.

    The two-panel UI makes a lot more sense on tablets than just an enlarged version of the phone Design, so hopefully, the same reasoning will apply here.

    Although it did not include the split view, the first version of WhatsApp that was compatible with Android tablets was released for beta testers last year. Users can check out the new UI, which seems to be rolling out now for those in the beta program.

    As per GSM Arena, unsurprisingly, the chat list is always visible on the left so you can quickly jump between conversations without the need to go back first. The split view is also available for the Calls and Status tabs.

    Meanwhile, last month WhatsApp started rolling out picture-in-picture mode for video calls for iOS. According to the outlet, this feature, which WhatsApp first started testing last year, lets users open up other apps during video calls without any disruptions.

    WhatsApp will reduce your video call to a small window that sits atop whichever app you go to, similar to FaceTime's picture-in-picture mode. This enables you to participate in the call while looking up information online, reading a relevant book, or even playing a game.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 10:19 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Google Pay
    Making UPI payments? Know your bank's limit; SBI, HDFC to ICICI, Google Pay releases full list
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Happy Holi! How to take beautiful photos with iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately

    Trending Stories

    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    5 smartphones to gift on Women’s Day: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Sleep
    Catching Pokemon in dreams? First look for Pokemon Sleep game is Out; Check it now
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheat codes
    GTA V Xbox Series X|S cheats: List of EVERY GTA V cheat codes you will need
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 games
    PlayStation Plus March 2023 Games: Battlefield 2042, Minecraft Dungeons more for FREE
    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life