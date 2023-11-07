WhatsApp Channels polls: You just may get some good news soon

WhatsApp Channels was introduced recently for everyone and it created a huge amount of interest. However, WhatsApp is looking to roll out more features in it to make sure that it becomes much more useful to the users. Since the introduction of Channels, the app has been bringing various new features to improve the user experience and add to the full potential of its capabilities. Recently the app has been rumored to be testing new features such as poll sharing and bringing back the Muted updates. Check what WhatsApp Channels may bring in the upcoming update.

WhatsApp Channels Polls Feature

The WABetaInfo has revealed two major features to the app that may be introduced in the coming months. The first reported feature of WhatsApp is that it is reintroducing the muted updates section in the Updates tab, specifically for users who aren't following any channels. This new feature aims to declutter the updates tab. As of now, the feature is in the beta testing phase and once rolled out, you will be able to see it in the main Updates tab again.

With the change, users will be able to access their muted status updates more quickly and will eliminate the lengthy process. The next major feature is sharing polls on WhatsApp Channels. Users will be able to create more interactive sessions among their followers with polls. Additionally, the poll feature also maintains the user's privacy as it will not display their number to the channel admin or any other followers. Sharing polls will also enable Channel owners to gather feedback or interact with their followers more often. WABetaInfo reported that the polls feature is now under development and it will soon be made available to users in the future updates. With polls, it looks like WhatsApp has been trying to improve the functionality of Channels to make it more interactive, beneficial and user-friendly.

Now, we will have to wait for the official rollout to experience how these new features will really turn out.

Apart from these, we may also see stickers on the WhatsApp Channel to make it more fun and engaging.

