WhatsApp DOWN! Messaging app suffers outage; Thousands of users left frustrated

WhatsApp down: WhatsApp, one of the most popular and widely used messaging applications, suffered a major outage in the early hours of Thursday, July 20. According to reports, as many as 177,000 issues were reported in the UK, 43,000 users reported facing issues in the US, and around 16,000 reports came from India. Users complained about facing problems with the app, as well as the desktop and web interface of the platform. The issues were found to be server-related as most of the complaints were around not being able to send messages. WhatsApp was quick to respond, as it acknowledged the problem early, and then resolved it within a few hours.

The issue appears to be affecting multiple regions including the UK, India, and US. According to the online outage monitoring platform Downdetector.com, the outage was first reported at around 1:25 AM IST (3:55 PM ET), and peaked at 1:55 AM IST (4:25 PM ET). Finally, the problem was resolved at 4 AM IST (6:30 PM ET).

WhatsApp goes down for thousands of users

As per the reports, 61 percent of users complained about facing issues with sending messages, while 35 percent of users found the app was not working properly. Another 4 percent reported outages in web clients like the desktop version and the web version.

The official Twitter handle of WhatsApp was quick to acknowledge the problem as it tweeted, “we're working quickly to resolve connectivity issues with WhatsApp and we'll update you here as soon as possible”. Once the issue was fixed, it updated, “and we're back, happy chatting!”.

But despite the quick action, WhatsApp stayed down and was inaccessible to a large number of people for more than 2 hours and many of them went to Twitter to take out their frustrations.

One user tweeted, tagging the official WhatsApp account, “Fix it before it is morning in India, don't want to miss out on the Good Morning messages”.

Another said, “Great! WhatsApp stopped working. And this happens right in between a big argument with the wife!! Looks like I'm gonna stay out till Zuck fixes the problem”.

As per reports, the issue has been fixed for all regions. The reason behind the outage is not known at the moment.