WhatsApp elevates messaging with AI chatbot integration in latest beta release

WhatsApp elevates messaging with AI chatbot integration in latest beta release

WhatsApp is looking to transform user experience with an integrated AI chatbot in its latest beta. Explore how it elevates interactions, offers multilingual support, and enhances productivity.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 20 2023, 19:05 IST
WhatsApp's latest beta version introduces an integrated AI chatbot to elevate user experience. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp's latest beta version introduces an integrated AI chatbot to elevate user experience. (Pixabay)

In a bid to elevate user interaction and introduce innovative features, WhatsApp is currently experimenting with an integrated AI chatbot in its latest beta version. The spotlight of this beta release, as reported by Webetainfo, is on the seamlessly integrated AI chatbot, which aims to bring a new dimension to user engagement. Previously disclosed plans by Meta reveal an ambitious initiative to incorporate AI chatbots across its various platforms, utilising the advanced Llama 2 language model to facilitate natural and lifelike conversations. In collaboration with Microsoft Bing, this AI chatbot goes beyond standard responses, offering users answers sourced directly from web searches.

The most recent beta version of WhatsApp (v2.23.24.26) prominently features the AI chatbot with a dedicated shortcut strategically placed above the Chat button in the Chats tab. This convenient shortcut empowers users to effortlessly launch the integrated AI chatbot, allowing them to perform a myriad of tasks within the application, according to insights from Webetainfo.

WABetaInfo indicates that Meta is in the final stages of developing this groundbreaking AI chatbot. Presently, the feature is accessible exclusively to a select group of WhatsApp beta users. While confined to this specific user subset for now, the widespread availability of the feature is anticipated in the near future. However, eager users must engage in the beta program to experience the AI chatbot firsthand, though the program is currently at full capacity.

How AI Chatbots Will Transform WhatsApp

1. Personalised Interactions: AI chatbots promise personalised interactions by leveraging user data and preferences. Users can expect tailored responses, product/service recommendations, and customised support, contributing to an enriched overall experience.

2. Multilingual Support: Breaking language barriers, AI chatbots can communicate

fluently in multiple languages, broadening the global reach of businesses and fostering connection with a diverse audience.

3. Improved Accessibility: Offering an alternative to traditional text-based interactions, AI chatbots enhance accessibility, particularly for individuals with disabilities, making WhatsApp a more inclusive platform.

4. Global Reach: Overcoming language obstacles, AI chatbots empower businesses to transcend borders, expanding market presence and establishing connections with customers on a global scale.

5. Increased Productivity: Automation of tasks, self-service options, and handling routine interactions by AI chatbots contribute to increased business efficiency. This enables employees to redirect their focus towards more value-added activities, ultimately boosting productivity.

First Published Date: 20 Nov, 19:05 IST
