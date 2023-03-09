    Trending News

    Home Tech News WhatsApp groups storage hack! iPhone users will soon get to save space

    WhatsApp groups storage hack! iPhone users will soon get to save space

    WhatsApp is now working on a new feature to let you save storage space on iPhones! This is how it will work.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 09 2023, 20:04 IST
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    WhatsApp expiring groups feature will soon let iPhone users to clean group data at a set time. (Pixabay)

    WhatsApp groups are undoubtedly a great way to communicate with a large audience. Whether it is about a birthday meet conversation with friends, everyday chit chat with family or an important information sharing platform for colleagues – WhatsApp groups always come into play. However, WhatsApp groups are also known for their mass photos, videos or GIFs sharing that can take a huge storage space on your smartphone. Thanks to the upcoming WhatsApp feature, that will let you clear up the space taken by WhatsApp group data.

    As per a WabetaInfo report, WhatsApp is working on expiring groups as an additional tool to save space as observed in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.5.0.70 update. The upcoming feature known as "Expiring groups" will enable you to establish a specific date when a WhatsApp group will expire. While reaching the expiration date, you will receive a notification prompting them to clear out the group.

    This can be a great hack to address the common problem of WhatsApp groups becoming cluttered and obsolete over time. Furthermore, it serves as a useful storage tool for users to manage groups efficiently and save storage space, particularly for groups created for short-term events like birthday celebrations.

    How WhatsApp's Expiring Groups feature will work

    The report has shared a screenshot which suggests that WhatsApp will include a new feature called "Expiring Groups" that will appear in the group information section. With this feature, you can select from different expiration options, including one day, one week, or a custom date, and even have the option to remove a previously set expiration if you change your mind. It's important to note that this choice is individual and won't affect other group members.

    When will you get WhatsApp Expiring Groups feature

    Sadly, the feature to choose the expiration date for your WhatsApp groups is currently under development. However, it will be released in a future update of the app soon, the report suggested.

    First Published Date: 09 Mar, 20:04 IST
