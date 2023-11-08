WhatsApp head announces possibility of ads in Status, Channels

WhatsApp has been testing a lot of new features lately that could make their way onto the platform. A few days ago, it was revealed that the instant messaging app was testing a feature that lets users create alternate profiles. Another report claims WhatsApp Channel may be developing or testing new voice messages and sticker features. All these features could add to the platform's efforts to enhance the user experience. However, all these efforts could go down the drain as a WhatsApp official recently announced that the platform could show ads in Status. Let us take a closer look.

Ads in WhatsApp

For years, WhatsApp has been non-commital when asked about ads on its platform. But a recent interview by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart might have just revealed the platform's plans when it comes to ads. In an interview with a Brazilian publication (via TechCrunch), Cathcart said that WhatsApp will not show ads in the inbox, but they could appear in other places, such as Status or Channels.

“There could be ads in other places — channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe, they might be exclusive to paid members or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won't put ads in your inbox”, Cathcart said.

Interestingly, Cathcart in September had outright denied claims made in a Financial Times report that WhatsApp could place ads on the chat screen. “This @FT story is false. We aren't doing this”, the WhatsApp head wrote on X.

It is important to note that while Cathcart may have hinted at ads potentially rolling out in the Status or Channels section of WhatsApp, it is not a confirmation that it will indeed arrive. In 2019, WhatsApp tested ads in the Status section of the beta version of its app but it never made it to the public version.

New features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been rolling out tons of new features for users lately. Just a few months ago, the instant messaging platform finally brought the feature that lets you share photos and videos in HD resolution, while it also rolled out another feature that lets you link one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Taking steps towards a password-less future, it now also lets you log in to the app via passkey instead of traditional 2-factor authentication.