Icon
Home Tech News WhatsApp head announces possibility of ads in Status, Channels

WhatsApp head announces possibility of ads in Status, Channels

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has revealed in an interview that the platform may show ads in its Status or Channels sections. Know all about it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 08 2023, 11:12 IST
Icon
In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
WhatsApp
1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
image caption
2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
image caption
3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
image caption
4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
image caption
5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
WhatsApp
icon View all Images
WhatsApp could get ads in Status, says Will Cathcart. (Pexels)

WhatsApp has been testing a lot of new features lately that could make their way onto the platform. A few days ago, it was revealed that the instant messaging app was testing a feature that lets users create alternate profiles. Another report claims WhatsApp Channel may be developing or testing new voice messages and sticker features. All these features could add to the platform's efforts to enhance the user experience. However, all these efforts could go down the drain as a WhatsApp official recently announced that the platform could show ads in Status. Let us take a closer look.

Ads in WhatsApp

For years, WhatsApp has been non-commital when asked about ads on its platform. But a recent interview by WhatsApp head Will Cathcart might have just revealed the platform's plans when it comes to ads. In an interview with a Brazilian publication (via TechCrunch), Cathcart said that WhatsApp will not show ads in the inbox, but they could appear in other places, such as Status or Channels.

“There could be ads in other places — channels or status. For example, channels might charge people to subscribe, they might be exclusive to paid members or the owners might want to promote the channel. But, no, we won't put ads in your inbox”, Cathcart said.

Interestingly, Cathcart in September had outright denied claims made in a Financial Times report that WhatsApp could place ads on the chat screen. “This @FT story is false. We aren't doing this”, the WhatsApp head wrote on X.

It is important to note that while Cathcart may have hinted at ads potentially rolling out in the Status or Channels section of WhatsApp, it is not a confirmation that it will indeed arrive. In 2019, WhatsApp tested ads in the Status section of the beta version of its app but it never made it to the public version.

New features on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been rolling out tons of new features for users lately. Just a few months ago, the instant messaging platform finally brought the feature that lets you share photos and videos in HD resolution, while it also rolled out another feature that lets you link one WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Taking steps towards a password-less future, it now also lets you log in to the app via passkey instead of traditional 2-factor authentication.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Nov, 11:12 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 6 release date: Insider claims Grand Theft Auto 6 could be announced soon
Microsoft Xbox
Microsoft and Inworld AI join forces to create AI tools for game developers
Epic games
Fortnite maker Epic Games has slapped a case against Google over 'illegal monopoly'
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date, leaks, and much more; exciting fare for fans
Check out Warcraft Rumble, the new mobile game launched by Blizzard.
Blizzard launches Warcraft Rumble game! Know what’s it about
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon