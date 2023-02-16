    Trending News

    Home Tech News WhatsApp introduces exciting new features; Send up to 100 photos, Avatar stickers, more

    WhatsApp introduces exciting new features; Send up to 100 photos, Avatar stickers, more

    WhatsApp has introduced new features for all Android users. You can now send up to 100 photos, use personalized Avatars for stickers and profile pictures and much more. Check details.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 16 2023, 14:52 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    Know all about these new WhatsApp features. (Unsplash)

    WhatsApp has been adding a series of new features to its Android app lately. On February 7, the instant messaging platform introduced multiple new features around status updates. Users can now react with emojis, add voice messages and more in status. And now, WhatsApp has added more new features, this time across the entire app. Users will now be able to send up to 100 photos at a time, a feature which was highly requested. Other than that, now the group subject space gets longer, users get access to avatars for profile pictures and stickers and add a caption to documents as well. Let us take a closer look at these new features.

    WhatsApp Android gets new features

    Send up to 100 photos - Earlier, the app had an upper limit of 30 photos or videos that could be sent at a time. If a user wanted to send more, they would have to repeat the process multiple times. It was a big hassle, especially considering the fact that the user would also have to remember their place in the image library and then begin from the next one. But now, users will be able to share as many as 100 photos and videos together at a time. This increased capability will definitely make it easier for people to share their holiday photos with friends and family.

    Add captions while sending documents - While sharing media in a group or a chat, WhatsApp previously allowed users to add a caption to images and videos. However, documents did not have a space to attach captions. As a result, it was difficult to keep track of documents, especially when multiple were shared together. To solve this problem, WhatsApp now allows users to attach captions even on documents.

    Longer group subjects and descriptions - WhatsApp has given a massive boost to group subject character limit. Earlier it was 25 characters, in which users had to fit in the name or the purpose of the group. But now, users will get up to 100 characters to describe their group name properly. This will also help the participants in understanding the purpose of the group. Additionally, extra space is available for group description as well.

    Personalized Avatars - Users can now go to settings in the home screen to find options of Avatars. They can create a personalized character and use it for profile pictures as well as stickers. This feature was announced long back, but it is finally being rolled out to general users.

    First Published Date: 16 Feb, 14:52 IST
