WhatsApp launches new application for Mac users

WhatsApp launched a new application for Mac users.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Aug 30 2023, 07:12 IST
With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, users can now make group calls from Mac for the first time. (Bloomberg)
On Tuesday, WhatsApp launched a new application for Mac users.

With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, users can now make group calls from Mac for the first time, connecting with up to 8 people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls. They can join a group call after it's started, see call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed, read a statement.

The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping users to get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. They can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of the chat history.

When using WhatsApp on any device, WhatsApp for Mac keeps the personal messages and calls private across devices with end-to-end encryption. The new app is available to download now from WhatsApp.com and coming soon to the App Store.

Earlier this year, the company released the app in public beta, allowing users running systems with Apple Silicon and macOS 11 Big Sur or newer to try it out, TechCrunch reported.

In March, WhatsApp announced a new Windows client with similar group-calling features.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 07:12 IST
