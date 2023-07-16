WhatsApp official chat rolling out soon! What is it? Know it all here

WhatsApp tips and tricks have always come in handy for users to make the app even more effective, interesting, and entertaining. Now, to share such tips directly with users, WhatsApp is planning to bring an official chat. Back in March, WabetaInfo announced this interesting feature for Android and iOS. Earlier, the official chat feature was limited to some users, but now with the release of the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.10, more users are getting this new feature. But what is it? How will it help WhatsApp users? Know all about WhatsApp's official chat here.

What is WhatsApp official chat?

As per a report by WabetaInfo, WhatsApp's official chat will keep you informed about the latest updates implemented in the application. Moreover, it will bring essential information related to the latest security settings that you must adopt for better privacy and protection.

How will it work? The report also shared a screenshot to show a glimpse of the official chat with a tweaked interface. WhatsApp will share tips and tricks to make the app even better with this official chat conversation. The screenshot shows that the message from the official WhatsApp chat is about the two-step verification to protect accounts.

The best part is that if you don't want to engage with WhatsApp's official chat, then you will have the option to archive or block the official chat. Moreover, it must be noted that it is not possible to manually open this chat feature. That means all you have to do is wait for this chat feature to appear in your app soon.

Who will receive this WhatsApp feature?

Will you receive this feature? It is still unknown! The report says that there is a possibility that not all WhatsApp users may receive messages from this official chat. However, many users are already receiving it after downloading the beta for the Android 2.23.15.10 update. WabetaInfo report says that “even users on the stable version of the app may receive the same message.” It is not just limited to Android users, as some iPhone users have also received the official chat feature on WhatsApp.