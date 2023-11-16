Icon
WhatsApp Privacy Checkup: Know the features and how to use it

WhatsApp's Privacy Checkup offers a one-stop shop for all privacy preferences, including options to choose who can contact you, control your personal info, and more. Know how to use it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 10:41 IST
Icon
Know all about the Privacy Checkup feature on WhatsApp. (WhatsApp)
WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, has been continually making efforts to not only introduce new and intuitive features but also enhance the privacy of users on its platform. It recently rolled out a new feature called 'Protect IP Address in Calls' to mask users' IP addresses and enhance privacy and security during calls. Adding to the growing list of privacy features on the platform, WhatsApp also has another crucial privacy feature which acts as a one-stop-shop for all your privacy preferences. Know all about it.

What is the Privacy Checkup on WhatsApp?

According to a Meta blog post, “This step-by-step feature guides you through important privacy settings to help you choose the right level of protection, all in one place. Selecting ‘Start checkup' in your Privacy settings will navigate you through multiple privacy layers that strengthen the security of your messages, calls, and personal information.”

There are four privacy settings in the Privacy Checkup on WhatsApp.

1. Choose who can contact you

In this setting, users can choose who can contact them via messages or audio/video calls on WhatsApp, and stop unwanted callers. There are also options for silencing unknown callers, who can add you to groups, as well as blocked contacts.

2. Control your personal info

WhatsApp users can select the audience they wish to display their online status and activity. They can also choose whether to show their profile picture, status and last seen, as well as toggle read receipts on and off.

3. Add more privacy to your chats

With this option, users can limit access to messages and media by managing end-to-end encrypted backups and message timer.

4. Add more protection to your account

Users can add an extra layer of protection to their WhatsApp accounts by enabling two-step verification and fingerprint lock in this setting.

How to access the Privacy Checkup?

1. To access the Privacy Checkup on WhatsApp, go to WhatsApp Settings and then Privacy.

2. Tap on the Start Checkup banner at the top of the screen.

3. Tap each option to adjust your privacy setting for that section.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 10:40 IST
