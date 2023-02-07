    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News WhatsApp released guide to safe and private messaging ahead of Safer Internet Day

    WhatsApp released guide to safe and private messaging ahead of Safer Internet Day

    On Monday, instant messaging platform WhatsApp, as part of its effort to raise awareness around safety tools and product features, released a guide to safe and private messaging.

    By: ANI
    | Updated on: Feb 07 2023, 06:59 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    WhatsApp, as part of its effort to raise awareness around safety tools and product features, released a guide to safe and private messaging. (Unsplash)

    A day ahead of Safer Internet Day, instant messaging platform WhatsApp is raising awareness by talking about the importance of digital safety, safety tools and product features that empower people to take control of their online life and safeguard personal information.

    Safer Internet Day 2023 will be observed on February 7 with celebrations and learning based around the theme 'Want to talk about it? Making space for conversations about life online'.

    On Monday, instant messaging platform WhatsApp, as part of its effort to raise awareness around safety tools and product features, released a guide to safe and private messaging.

    The guide finds mentions of how to spot scams, and misinformation to safeguard personal information. WhatsApp's user guide hopes to drive conversations around online issues and offer simple yet effective solutions that help keep everyone safe, as we spend more waking hours online or on our phones.

    Keep personal details private:

    We transact within the online world daily and thus protecting our personal information and privacy is essential when using the internet. Avoid sharing sensitive information such as your address, phone number, passwords, credit/ debit card numbers, and bank account information. On WhatsApp, users can control their personal details such as - Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, Status, and who sees it - everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. You can also control your online presence by selecting who can and can't see when you're online, for the times you want to keep your online presence private.

    Add a layer of security to safeguard your account:

    WhatsApp allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification feature, which requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. This is helpful in case a SIM card gets stolen or if the phone is compromised.

    Break the forward chain:

    WhatsApp has created a label for all forwarded messages and limits the number of times you can forward messages as a way to encourage users to reconsider before sharing. Recently WhatsApp has also introduced new group forwarding limits where messages that have the "forwarded label" can only be forwarded to one group at a time, rather than five. So, if you are not sure of the source of a message, don't forward it.

    Spot scams and report them:

    The Internet is privy to spam messages, cyber threats, and fraud, be it a job offer, winning a cash prize, or fully sponsored trips. These messages often include links to a website or request access to personal information with disguised malware. Unlike traditional SMS or other platforms, WhatsApp provides a simple way for users to take action when you receive such messages by Simply long-pressing the message to 'block and report' the account to WhatsApp.

    Fake News? Fact-check it:

    In India, there are 10 independent fact-checking organizations on WhatsApp that help users to identify, review, and verify the information and help prevent the spread of misinformation on its platform. The tiplines act as an effective source for verifying potentially misleading content including photos, videos, and even voice recordings that might be false, and are available in English and 11 Indian languages.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 07 Feb, 06:59 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum