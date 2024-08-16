WhatsApp rolling out new sticker tools for these users: Here’s what users will get

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and nowadays, using stickers in conversations has become a popular way of conveying thoughts while chatting. To make conversations interesting, WhatsApp is gearing up to release new options for using and sharing stickers.

WhatsApp is rolling out new sticker features such as custom sticker maker, searchable GIPHY stickers and many more. These features will enable users to make their chatting experience more personalized than ever. Here is a sneak peek into the new sticker features available in the latest update of the Meta-owned platform.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Searchable sticker feature

The platform's new collaboration with GIPHY has resulted in the inclusion of searchable stickers that can be accessed and shared by users within the app. In the upcoming WhatsApp update, users will be able to directly search and use stickers from GIPHY inside the app. They can also create stickers on their own. Once rolled out, users can try this latest feature by clicking on the sticker icon and then searching for the sticker by typing something or using an emoji.

Customized sticker maker feature

The new Custom Sticker Maker feature helps users create, edit and share their stickers on WhatsApp with ease. This feature is already available for iOS users and enables them to access editing tools such as text, crop and draw. These enable them to convert their pictures into personalized stickers and also customize the ones that already exist.

Sticker Organization feature

WhatsApp users can now get a glimpse of the sticker packs available on the sticker tray placed under the downloaded stickers by using the Sticker organization feature. The users can customize the sticker tray by touching and holding a sticker to either eliminate or change its position to the top.

Meta AI Sticker creation feature

A new Meta AI stickers feature has also been added to the app. This feature allows users to create new stickers by using Meta AI as per their requirements and share them with others.

The Meta AI feature for creating stickers presently exists on Android and iPhone devices in WhatsApp running in the US language. However, the users can experiment with making AI stickers in Bahasa Indonesian and Spanish languages.

