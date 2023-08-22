Home Tech News WhatsApp text formatting feature coming soon; will enhance your chatting experience

WhatsApp text formatting feature coming soon; will enhance your chatting experience

WhatsApp set to introduce its new text formatting feature. Check out more about the new feature.

By: HT TECH
Aug 22 2023
WhatsApp to bring a new text formatting tool.
WhatsApp to bring a new text formatting tool. Know more here (Unsplash)

WhatsApp brings new features and updates to its messaging app frequently and, considering its massive user base, it has successfully managed to retain, and attract, people to its platform with this strategy. Over the years, the app's diversified functionality has generated huge response. Recently, WhatsApp released a beta version of AI stickers where users can generate their own stickers. Now, the app developing a feature called a text formatting tool that will allow users to mark code snippets, quote text, or create a text list. Sounds interesting right? Check out the feature here.

WhatsApp's new text formatting tool

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is likely to introduce additional text formatting tools. As of now we only have formatting limited to, bold, strikethrough, and monospace. In future updates, we can expect more tools that will enhance our overall texting experience.

As per reports, there will be in total three formatting tools which will allow users to style their messages according to their preferences. The three tools are Code Block, Quote, and a feature that will allow users to create a text list.

The Code Block tool can be a useful tool for professionals working in technical fields. It will allow them to communicate coding and programming via Whatsapp. Now sharing codes will get more convenient with the new feature. Techies will not have to go through weird displays of coding languages that are being shared on the messaging platform currently. This new tool aims to improve technical discussions, according to various reports.

The “Quote” feature allows users to mark a specific portion of the text. Right now we simply quote the whole text while replying, however, with this feature, we can be more specific with texts. This feature will come in handy with WhatsApp groups having large discussions over the app. Once, the feature will be available to users, they can highlight and reply to the specific text, making for a great leap in communications.

With listing features, users will be able to create a bullet list, just like we use note apps for listing our groceries items.

Note that the feature is under development and it will soon be made available to both Android and iOS users once it is tested.

22 Aug, 18:25 IST
